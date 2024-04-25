Mobile QA

Majority Sweden AB / Datajobb / Stockholm
2024-04-25


Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm, Solna, Lidingö, Sundbyberg, Danderyd eller i hela Sverige
Visa alla jobb hos Majority Sweden AB i Stockholm

MAJORITY is a groundbreaking all-in-one digital financial service app that includes an FDIC-insured account, Visa® Prepaid card, money remittance, and international calling. We are built for migrants, by migrants.
Global migration is a 21st-century reality. Whether people are following their dreams, love or new experiences, more and more of us are leaning towards new environments. Our purpose at MAJORITY is to empower the amazing, the brave, and the talented and help them achieve all of their ambitions.
We believe that everyone deserves the same opportunity to succeed. Our mission is to provide migrants the tools to thrive in their new country.
We are a diverse group of people from over 40 different countries that come together every day and we're looking for others driven by the same desire to create meaningful products that bridge cultural and geographic distances

MAJORITY is looking for a Mobile QA to join its App team. This is a full time position based in Stockholm, Sweden.

About you and your responsibilities
You are ambitious and believe there's always a solution, no matter the complexity of the task ahead of you

You love to work with great people and enjoy collaborating with developers, designers and other stakeholders

You are eager to learn and comfortable with delivering a variety of tasks in an evolving and changing environment

About our apps and MAJORITY
We work on two apps on both Android and iOS platforms along with our website

Our way of working is well structured. We currently use a Scrum workflow to handle day to day tasks

We always strive to learn new things. Currently we do this with tech conferences and regular AI hackathons

We have great cross team collaboration throughout the entire organization

We also have a lot of fun together. We have a lunch run club, play foosball and other games, go the gym, AWs etc

Basic Requirements
Hands-on experience with testing mobile applications.

Knowledgeable about iOS, Android, mobile, devices and related spheres of technology.

Knowledge about git, Xcode and Android studio

Good knowledge of QA processes and practices

Participate in planning and execution in regression testing and other non-functional testing to ensure successful application release.

Excellent communication skills in English

Mobile automation experience is a plus

Ideal candidate
3+ years full-time QA experience

Committed to deliver excellent apps

Experience working with a growing team on evolving products with many users

Always curious, always learning

A degree in computer science

A pleasure to work with

Looking to be challenged? To work in an environment where your opinions are welcome and you're constantly learning? To have a real impact on a meaningful project? To work with the latest technologies and to help shape the technology direction of the organization? Then we'd love to hear from you.
We are MAJORITY. We are international, ambitious, kind, and inclusive. We believe in equal opportunity and value diversity. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-10-21
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan

Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

Arbetsgivare
Majority Sweden AB (org.nr 559275-6711), http://www.majority.com
Jakobsbergsgatan 16 (visa karta)
111 44  STOCKHOLM

Jobbnummer
8638138

Prenumerera på jobb från Majority Sweden AB

Fyll i din e-postadress för att få e-postnotifiering när det dyker upp fler lediga jobb hos Majority Sweden AB: