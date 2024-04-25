Mobile QA
MAJORITY is a groundbreaking all-in-one digital financial service app that includes an FDIC-insured account, Visa® Prepaid card, money remittance, and international calling. We are built for migrants, by migrants.
Global migration is a 21st-century reality. Whether people are following their dreams, love or new experiences, more and more of us are leaning towards new environments. Our purpose at MAJORITY is to empower the amazing, the brave, and the talented and help them achieve all of their ambitions.
We believe that everyone deserves the same opportunity to succeed. Our mission is to provide migrants the tools to thrive in their new country.
We are a diverse group of people from over 40 different countries that come together every day and we're looking for others driven by the same desire to create meaningful products that bridge cultural and geographic distances
MAJORITY is looking for a Mobile QA to join its App team. This is a full time position based in Stockholm, Sweden.
About you and your responsibilities
You are ambitious and believe there's always a solution, no matter the complexity of the task ahead of you
You love to work with great people and enjoy collaborating with developers, designers and other stakeholders
You are eager to learn and comfortable with delivering a variety of tasks in an evolving and changing environment
About our apps and MAJORITY
We work on two apps on both Android and iOS platforms along with our website
Our way of working is well structured. We currently use a Scrum workflow to handle day to day tasks
We always strive to learn new things. Currently we do this with tech conferences and regular AI hackathons
We have great cross team collaboration throughout the entire organization
We also have a lot of fun together. We have a lunch run club, play foosball and other games, go the gym, AWs etc
Basic Requirements
Hands-on experience with testing mobile applications.
Knowledgeable about iOS, Android, mobile, devices and related spheres of technology.
Knowledge about git, Xcode and Android studio
Good knowledge of QA processes and practices
Participate in planning and execution in regression testing and other non-functional testing to ensure successful application release.
Excellent communication skills in English
Mobile automation experience is a plus
Ideal candidate
3+ years full-time QA experience
Committed to deliver excellent apps
Experience working with a growing team on evolving products with many users
Always curious, always learning
A degree in computer science
A pleasure to work with
Looking to be challenged? To work in an environment where your opinions are welcome and you're constantly learning? To have a real impact on a meaningful project? To work with the latest technologies and to help shape the technology direction of the organization? Then we'd love to hear from you.
We are MAJORITY. We are international, ambitious, kind, and inclusive. We believe in equal opportunity and value diversity. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status. Så ansöker du
