Mobile Network Engineer within IMS and IoT
2023-12-15
Join our Mobile Voice team, where collaboration and team spirit drive success. As a Mobile Network Engineer you'll lead design and engineering efforts for Tele2 Services and Systems within the IMS and IoT domain, ensuring top-quality delivery. You'll handle everything from requirements and development to system maintenance and vendor management as well as you work. In this role you also will providing the third line support and will be part of the on-call team. If you're ready for one of the most important key role within mobile network at Tele2, this is it!
Are you ready to be at the forefront of digital innovation? Join our dynamic team at Tele2, where Digital Capabilities & Technology (DCT) is the engine behind our products and services. As the essential enabler of our commercial ambitions, DCT brings automation and simplicity to the telecommunications industry, revolutionizing the way we connect and communicate.
Within our organization, you'll find everything from the backbone infrastructure of technology and IT systems, serving both our external & internal customers, to advanced analytics, AI creation, and frontend development. Our team plays a vital role in ensuring reliable and premium services through delivering exceptional experiences to our end customers, both Consumer and Enterprises, all the while supporting our colleagues within Tele2.
About the role
You will be a member of the Mobile Core department where we manage the Mobile Voice- and Mobile Data Core Network in Sweden. We are also responsible for a number of Central platforms and the services they provide for the Tele2 Group.
As an Engineer Mobile Voice Core with IoT IMS Focus you will be leading the Design and Engineering works for Tele2 Mobile Voice Services and Systems within the domain primarily for our IoT customers, ensuring that we deliver in line with our demands and with the best quality. You will work with the whole flow from requirements, development and implementation of new services, maintaining the system roadmaps and KPI's, producing guidelines and training for operations. Within the role you will also be responsible for security/regulatory alignment and financial follow-up's and assessments.
The other part of this role also includes you to provide third line support for our customers, ensuring that we deliver superior customer experience. You will work with the Life Cycle Management of the network elements, maintain the systems' service level by means of KPI's and act on alarms, as well as producing guidelines and training for operations. As part of the role you will also be part of the on-call team for the Mobile Voice team.
The role offers ample opportunities to interact with and manage vendors. You will be part of the engineering team which has responsibility for the Mobile Voice Core including IMS. Planning and performing capacity expansions based on monitoring of performance metrics is an integral part of the work.
The position is located in our headquarter in Kista, Stockholm and we offer a hybrid workplace, the role includes regular on-call duty.
Who are you?
To be successful in this role we believe that you have:
-
Education in telecommunications with Higher University degree (HBO/BEng) with a for the functional area relevant specialization and/or proven Engineering or Operations experience in a telecommunications industry environment, within the Mobile Voice domain and IMS VoLTE
-
System administration skills in Linux environment
-
Experience with Vendor Management responsibility
-
Resident in Sweden
-
The willingness to work on-call duty regularly.
Meritorious:
-
System administration skills in Unix environment
-
Experience from security/regulatory alignment
We are looking for an Engineer with the ability to lead development and evolve the Mobile Voice Core with IoT focus. We think you are a committed team player showing enthusiasm and motivation thus influencing colleagues in a positive way. We think you are a person who is curious and who is always seeking to grow. You are a responsible person who is never afraid to ask for help and able to communicate very effectively with colleagues and vendors.
A few words from the manager
I'm Joachim Borgh, and I proudly lead the Mobile Voice team, a group of 13 highly motivated individuals. Together, we foster a culture of collaboration and ambition,
we value openness and getting things done. We're responsible for shaping the future of Mobile Voice Core and we thrive on constant improvement, we collaborate without prestige, and make sure to deliver on our promises. Join us in our mission to push the unlimited possibilities in telecommunications.
Why Tele2
-
We believe in fostering a creative and flexible work environment. You will be part of a culture where teamwork and inclusion are leading the way forward, a place where you bring your whole self to work as the unique person you are. We are committed to building a company that values diversity in all its forms.
-
Every employee is important for the company's success and you will always have an impact through your work with opportunities for growth and development through internal paths.
-
At Tele2, we work hard to our commitment to lead in sustainability, which has made us the number one climate leader in Europe and we keep reaching new goals as we are bound to shift to a circular economy.
Interest and application
Would you like to be a part of the Tele2s value-driven and including culture? Then hit the "apply now" button and let's find out if we're a match!
If you have any specific questions regarding the position, please feel free to contact TA specialist: annelie.sjogren@tele2.com
Please note that in compliance with personal data management regulations (GDPR), we are unable to accept CVs via email.
As a step in the recruitment process, Tele2 performs a background check on final candidates.
We take great pride in delivering customer value by being Reliable, Insight Driven and Collaborative. We call it the Tele2 Way.
