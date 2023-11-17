Mobile Game Designer
JobBusters AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2023-11-17
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos JobBusters AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige
Job Description
To our client we are now looking for a Mobile Game Designer that will tackle the challenges of creating new mobile games and experiences. Our client provide an environment that encourages you to embrace creativity and contribute to the team with your developer perspectives. You, along with a small, cross-functional group of people, will be tasked to pioneer the internal development of new mobile games and experiences. As a Game Designer you will have a major impact on the player experience, the quality and feeling of the product.
In the role you will have the following tasks:
• Understand and define target audience and purpose of our mobile experiences.
• Write design documentation for core, meta and monetization loops.
• Create UX flows and iterate on them to improve user experience.
• Tweak, balance and improve in-game experiences to meet established goals.
• Work in close collaboration with Art, Engineering and Production in a small cross-functional team.
• Work with qualitative and quantitative data to make data informed design decisions
• Support and align with other teams within the company.
About JobBusters
JobBusters is an authorized staffing and recruitment company targeting white-collar workers and was started in 2011. We at JobBusters care about our consultants and our goal is always to build long-term relationships with both consultants and clients. Our goal is always to match our clients' dream candidates with our candidates' dream jobs!
Qualifications
• You have strong proven game design skills and have proficiency in modern game engines (Unity and/or Unreal).
• You have experience from shipping at least one mobile game from start to release to postlaunch.
• You have good understanding of UX, core loops, monetization loops and user research in mobile games.
• You have experience working in an international environment.
• You are fluent in English and speech and writing.
When you join JobBusters
As a consultant at JobBusters, you can feel secure with a collective agreement, available consultant managers and committed recruiters. As a consultant, you also get access to our network of exciting companies and clients! For us, it is important that you as a consultant feel comfortable, feel a sense of security and community with us as an employer. We offer an occupational pension, salary change and the option of flexpension. You also get access to our benefits portal, where in addition to wellness allowance you have access to lots of discounts and offers in wellnes, home and leisure, transport, healthcare and much more! Your well-being is of the highest priority for us and we offer, among other things, a digital solution that helps our employees find tools to deal with all the challenges of everyday life, both at work and in private life.
Personal qualities
To thrive in the role of Mobile Game Designer you have the ability to take the players' perspective to make it approachable and fun and you have the desire to advocate for an inclusive, open, and friendly work environment.
Salary
Salary as agreed.
Admission and Application
Full time, office hours. Our client wishes to start as soon as possible and the assignment is expected to last for 18 months with possibility of extension. You will be employed by JobBusters as a consultant with our exciting client. Submit your application in English (preferably in Word format) as soon as possible as interviews take place continuously. Ersättning
Fast lön Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-12-16 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "5525". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Jobbusters AB
(org.nr 556826-5606), http://jobbusters.se/ Arbetsplats
JobBusters Kontakt
Mikaela Carlsson mikaela.carlsson@jobbusters.se +46 76 511 56 11 Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar där JobBusters AB varit leverantör Jobbnummer
8271972