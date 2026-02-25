Mobile Developer - Android
At Umain, we're not just creating software; we're crafting the future, one innovative project at a time. With our motto "Shape, Ship, Scale," we empower our team to not only envision the future but also play a pivotal role in building it. We're a dynamic team where you can shape the future, ship groundbreaking solutions, and scale your abilities in many different ways.
We're on the lookout for developers ready to join us in this journey, bringing passion, creativity, and dedication along with them. The role is relatively broad and focused on mobile technologies, where we offer the opportunity to work on many interesting projects.
What We Offer:
A chance to work on unique projects that explore and push the boundaries of what's possible.
A fun and fair work environment where you have the opportunity to expand your skills through unique challenges and fantastic colleagues.
A personal coach, and a setting where you can grow professionally and personally.
Being part of multidisciplinary teams, participating in agile teams, being an important player in a highly ambitious setting.
As a Mobile Developer at Umain, your role will involve:
Design, build, and maintain high-performance mobile applications for iOS, Android, Kotlin Multiplatform, Flutter or any other new technologies that excite us.
Engaging with languages like Kotlin, Dart, Swift to craft performant and scalable code.
Collaborate and participate with cross-functional teams to define, design, and ship new features across both platforms.
Participating in projects & teams alongside major brands and large organisations, and contributing to emerging tech trends and innovations.
Stay updated with emerging technologies and industry trends to ensure our apps are cutting-edge.
Who You Are:
You're a developer with a passion for innovation and a knack for problem-solving.
You're eager to learn, grow, and take on new challenges.
You value collaboration, diversity, and the opportunity to make a significant impact.
You believe in the power of technology to shape the future.
You are located in Sweden or able to move there on your own as we do not offer visa sponsorship, relocation or full time remote work at this time
If you are an Android developer:
Minimum 3-4 years of experience in Android development.
Experience in Kotlin and/or Java.
Experience with Jetpack Compose and familiarity with the latest Android development frameworks.
Strong understanding of Android development lifecycle and architecture patterns (e.g., MVVM, MVI).
Interest in new Android technologies, such as Compose Multiplatform, Kotlin Multiplatform.
If you are an iOS developer:
Minimum 3-4 years of experience in iOS development.
Experience in Swift and/or Objective-C.
Experience with SwiftUI and familiarity with the latest iOS frameworks and features.
Strong understanding of iOS development lifecycle and architecture patterns (e.g., MVC, MVVM).
Familiarity with Combine and async/await patterns.
Experience with Kotlin Multiplatform (KMP) is a plus.
Bonus points if you have one of these:
You have experience with React Native, Flutter, or other cross-platform development frameworks.
You have worked with integrating backend systems and mobile backend-as-a-service (BaaS) solutions.
You have practical knowledge of unit testing, test-driven design and/or continuous integration.
You have experience working with Cloud Providers, such as Firebase or GCP/AWS.
You have experience with CI/CD tools, automated testing, and mobile release pipelines.
You have an understanding of mobile app security best practices (e.g., data encryption, secure APIs, authentication/authorisation).
Why Umain?
Career Framework:
We believe in fairness and clarity, which is why we've established a transparent career framework to ensure equal pay and equal opportunities for all. Your growth and success are as important to us as they are to you. Together with your coach, you will build your own development plan and grow in your career.
Work-Life Balance:
At Umain, diversity is our strength. We understand that life doesn't pause when you walk into the office. That's why we've cultivated an environment that supports an excellent work-life balance. We welcome team members from all walks of life, recognizing the richness that different backgrounds, ages, and life stages bring to our team. We're committed to supporting each other, encouraging a healthy work-life balance that respects your needs, whether it's taking care of your family, your pets, or yourself.
Innovations and Learning:
Technology is always evolving, bringing new challenges and opportunities for collaboration and learning. Our developers work closely with designers, analysts, testers and more to tackle these challenges head-on, sharing knowledge and growing together.
Skills Over Degrees:
We're more interested in what you can do than in the diplomas you hold. Talent, drive, and creativity are what count at Umain. Here, you'll find opportunities to grow, learn, and excel in your career, regardless of your educational background. If you have the ambition and commitment to succeed, we have the environment and resources to support your journey.
Are You Ready to Shape, Ship, and Scale with Us?
