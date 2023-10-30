Mobile App Remote Functions Software Tester
2023-10-30
Founded in the early 20th century in Sweden, this renowned automaker is synonymous with safety, reliability, and Scandinavian design. Globally recognized for its emphasis on producing vehicles with advanced safety features, the brand has continually been at the forefront of innovations, pioneering many of the standards that have become commonplace in the automotive industry. Their commitment goes beyond just cars, as they also have a significant presence in the truck, bus, and construction equipment sectors. The company's iconic emblem, representing both the male symbol and the ancient chemical sign for iron, aptly illustrates its foundational values of strength and durability. Their sustainability mission also sets them apart, with a clear focus on reducing emissions and introducing a more environmentally friendly range of vehicles. With a reputation built over many decades, this company remains a leader in automotive excellence and is a go-to choice for those valuing top-tier safety, innovative technology, and sleek, minimalistic design.
Position Overview:
As part of cross-functional agile team, you'll play a pivotal role in enhancing and testing the mobile app and its integral supporting systems. If you're passionate about being at the cutting edge of technology and yearn to be part of what top tech outlets like Engadget and The Verge will spotlight next, this is the role for you.
Primary Responsibilities:
App Development Testing: Take charge of designing, developing, and maintaining tests for the 'On Call' applications across Android and iOS platforms, including devices such as phones, tablets, and watches.
Proactive Engagement: Stay actively involved with the team, taking the initiative to pull tasks from the backlog, ensuring continuous progress.
Automated Testing: Craft and uphold automated tests, ensuring they stay relevant and robust.
In-Car Manual Testing: Go beyond digital screens. Engage in hands-on testing within the vehicle to ensure the real-world application of our digital solutions.
Team Mentorship: Provide guidance by coaching the team on best testing practices and methodologies.
Holistic Interest: Maintain a broad perspective, showing genuine curiosity and involvement in all facets of our solution.
Trend Analysis: Stay updated with the latest in technology, suggesting innovative features, and ensuring our application remains cutting-edge.
• Desired Qualifications:
Educational Background: Possession of a BSc degree in a computer-related discipline, or demonstrable equivalent experience in the realm of embedded software testing.
Test Automation Expertise: Proven experience in test automation, showcasing a knack for ensuring software robustness.
CI/CD Knowledge: Hands-on experience with Continuous Integration and Continuous Deployment processes, emphasizing the importance of streamlined software development.
Language Proficiency: Fluent in English, with exceptional verbal and written communication skills.
Driving Credentials: Holder of a valid B category driver's license.
Desired Personal Attributes:
Tech Enthusiast: A fervent passion for cutting-edge technologies, software testing, and the ambition to craft exceptional user experiences.
Team-First Approach: A proactive attitude, always ready to tackle the most pressing tasks, ensuring the team's continuous progress and success.
Optimistic Outlook: An upbeat and adaptable disposition, radiating positivity and facilitating a harmonious team environment.
What We Offer:
• Competitive salary.
• Opportunity to work with the latest technologies in the automotive industry.
• Permanent contract (Fastanställning)
