Mobile App QA Engineer
2023-04-27
For our client our client in Gothenburg we are looking for a AAOS & Mobile App QA Engineer.
Our client is seeking an experienced and highly motivated App QA Engineer to join the growing Android Automotive OS app development team. The ideal candidate should have a passion for quality assurance and be able to work collaboratively with the development team to ensure the highest quality standards are met.
Responsibilities:
Create and execute test plans mainly for in-vehicle apps on Android Automotive OS platform. This will include driving certain test cars in urban environments.
Create and execute test plans for mobile apps on various platforms (iOS, Android and webapps)
Perform manual and automated testing of apps on different devices.
Identify and report bugs to the development team.
Identify performance issues and suggest improvements to optimize app performance.
Collaborate with the development team to ensure the quality of the app meets the requirements and standards.
Suggest enhancements to improve the app's functionality and user experience.
Liaise with customer teams and support bug fixing and customer support.
Required:
2+ years of experience in mobile app testing, preferably in iOS and Android
Proficient in test automation tools such as Appium, Espresso, and XCUITest
Familiar with tools such as Android Studio Profiler, JMeter, and other performance testing tools
Use of Automation application testing tools like MonkeyTalk, Appium and UI Automator.
Experience with agile development methodologies
Familiarity with JIRA or similar tools
Excellent problem-solving skills and attention to detail
Strong communication skills, both written and verbal
A driver's license valid in Sweden is mandatory.
Preferred:
Experience with performance testing and security testing
Knowledge of programming languages such as Java, Kotlin, or Swift
Familiarity with continuous integration and continuous delivery (CI/CD) processes
Ability to write and execute SQL queries
