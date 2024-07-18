Mobil tekniker
2024-07-18
about the job
MOBITE AB is looking for a new Technician!
The company is growing and we now need support in the form of a new Technician who will also handle minor customer service work. The service is intended to start immediately and last indefinitely. You will work together with a colleague to repair and log purchased mobile phones and prepare them for sale. This task also includes minor customer service work in the form of contacting customers to verify the purchase price and other minor issues.
Working hours are between 10.00 and 19.00 on weekdays.
Employment rate is 100%
You are offered
• The opportunity to grow in your role alongside the company which is in constant growth.
• The opportunity to learn about an industry that includes several different aspects, both social and technical.
• A stimulating job that will increase your knowledge in both sales, behavior and technical repairs.
WORK DUTIES
In your role as Technician you will:
• Work with repairing mobiles and iPads from the brands Apple, Samsung and more. Mainly Apple.
• Evaluate and check the condition/battery/function of purchased mobile phones.
• In consultation with the warehouse, label and deliver ready mobiles to sell to the right person in the warehouse before they go out for sale.
In addition to the examples mentioned, there is also the opportunity to grow with the role and further on possibly administer a larger scale of technologies as the company grows.
WE ARE LOOKING FOR YOU AS
• Has experience in similar work or studies, has a good feeling for people and is good at reading people.
• Communicates freely and professionally in Swedish as it is part of the daily work.
• Has an interest in technology and hardware.
• Likes to work at a fast pace.
It is meritorious if you
• Has previous experience with mobile phone repairs
• Likes to work according to set goals and perform at the top.
As a person you are
• Fearless
• Enduring
• Observant
• Efficient
Other information
• Start: Immediately
• Scope: Full-time
• Location: Solnan Stockholm
• Salary according to contract
We go through the selection on an ongoing basis and the advertisement can be closed before the position is filled if we have moved on to the selection and interview phase.
About the employment
Salary
Salary type: Fixed monthly, weekly or hourly salary
Öppen för alla
Vi fokuserar på din kompetens, inte dina övriga förutsättningar. Vi är öppna för att anpassa rollen eller arbetsplatsen efter dina behov. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-08-17 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
E-post: mobildoktorn.solna@gmail.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Mobite AB
(org.nr 559125-5483), http://www.techexperts.se
Solna Torg 13 (visa karta
)
171 45 SOLNA Jobbnummer
8805099