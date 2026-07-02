ML Research Engineer to Klang AI
Qlose Recruitment & Consulting AB / Datajobb / Helsingborg Visa alla datajobb i Helsingborg
2026-07-02
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We're looking for an ML Research Engineer to join Klang AI, a fast-growing product company developing advanced AI solutions within speech and language technology.
Klang AI develops advanced AI solutions designed for organisations where security, privacy and trust are essential. In many environments, it's not enough for AI to be powerful—it also needs to be transparent, reliable and built with data protection and compliance at its core.
That's why Klang AI's products are trusted by organisations across the public sector, legal industry and research, helping transform meetings, interviews and client conversations into searchable transcripts, intelligent summaries and actionable insights. With more than 100,000 users, you'll have the opportunity to solve challenging technical problems while building AI that people can truly trust.
As an ML Research Engineer, you will:
Train, fine-tune and improve machine learning and generative AI models
Design and evaluate algorithms, experiments and benchmarking frameworks
Work with datasets, data quality and model performance
Build scalable systems that bring AI research into production
Collaborate closely with the R&D team on technical decisions, research and product development
Who are we looking for?
We're looking for someone who enjoys solving difficult technical problems and is genuinely curious about advancing modern AI. You thrive in environments with a high degree of ownership, enjoy learning new things and like turning ideas into working systems.
We believe you:
Have strong Python skills and solid software engineering fundamentals
Have a strong understanding of machine learning and modern generative AI
Enjoy driving open-ended technical challenges from idea to implementation
Can clearly communicate technical reasoning and collaborate well with other engineers
Use modern AI tools effectively to accelerate your work
Experience in one or more of the following areas is highly meritorious:
Large-scale model training and fine-tuning
Transformer architectures and modern LLMs
Dataset design, evaluation and benchmarking
Distributed training and AI infrastructure
CUDA, Triton or GPU optimisation
Speech recognition, text-to-speech or audio AI
Research, scientific publications or meaningful open-source contributions
As a person, you're curious, pragmatic and collaborative. You enjoy experimenting, challenging assumptions and continuously improving both your own work and the technology around you.Vem söker vi?
What does Klang AI offer?
Klang AI is a product company transitioning from startup to scaleup, with a strong R&D culture and a clear focus on innovation. You'll work alongside highly experienced engineers and researchers in an environment where ideas matter more than hierarchy and where curiosity, experimentation and technical excellence are highly valued.
Working at Klang AI means tackling advanced challenges within machine learning, generative AI and speech technology. You'll have significant ownership, short decision-making paths and the opportunity to influence both the technology and the future direction of the company while building products used by more than 100,000 users.
This is a direct recruitment, where you'll be employed by Klang AI while Qlose manages the recruitment process.
Have we caught your interest?
If you've made it this far, that's usually a good sign. 🌟
Click Apply and attach your CV or LinkedIn profile—we'll take it from there. We review applications continuously, so don't wait too long.
Questions? Feel free to reach out to Linnea at linnea.neldemo@qlose.io
. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-12-29 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-8006046-2082437". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Qlose Recruitment & Consulting AB
(org.nr 559046-2841), https://jobs.qlose.io
Sundstorget 3 (visa karta
)
252 21 HELSINGBORG Arbetsplats
Qlose Jobbnummer
9989383