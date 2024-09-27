Mjukvaruutvecklare inom embedded
Company Description
AFRY is a European leader in engineering, design, and advisory services, with a global reach. We accelerate the transition towards a sustainable society.
We are 19,000 devoted experts in infrastructure, industry, energy and digitalisation, creating sustainable solutions for generations to come.
Job Description
Are you looking for a position where you will work more with design/architecture? And together with other senior developers technically lead development teams? Do you want to explore what you dream of, but maintain security and fellowship in your work-life, then we're the right employer for you.
With us, you will work as a senior software developer and contribute with deep knowledge in hardware-related software development. You are very comfortable with languages like C / C ++ and Linux platforms and probably have a lot of meritorious skills such as:
Python, Java or C #
CI and DevOps
Yocto
At AFRY, we work in a wide range of industries and projects, either at the customer or internally at AFRY. Our customers are mainly in telecom, automotive, medical technology, and defense. With us, you will have secure employment with collectively agreed terms, good benefits, and an organization that cares about you. At AFRY you can be yourself!
Start: Immediately, in consideration to notice period | Location: Stockholm | Salary: By agreement
Qualifications
We believe that you have an engineering degree, either through a BSc or MSc, in computer science, electronics, mechatronics, telecommunications, embedded systems, or equivalent.
You probably have a great interest in embedded systems and have at least 6 years of experience in C / C ++. We think that you're a good team player and like to share your knowledge with your colleagues. You have a good ability to work together with others, and you enjoy having a lot of responsibility and the opportunity to influence. In addition to this, you like to come up with new suggestions and ideas for the group's future development. You speak and write english as this is required in contact with colleagues and customers. You must reside and be eligible to work in Sweden. Swedish language is highly meritorious.
Additional Information
We offer:
At AFRY you will work at an attractive and exciting employer!
In addition to this, we offer the below stated and more:
28 days holiday
Work life balance
Access to many activities through our social club: Club AFRY, such as Hackathons, Yoga and more
Competitive benefits regarding pension, wellness, and parental leave
Company discounts with external partners through our benefits portal: Advantage You
Restaurants and cafés on site (location dependent)
A huge network of developers
• 19,000 colleagues with offices in 50 countries but projects in 100
Contact information:
Maja Lindqvist
Recruitermaja.lindqvist@afry.com
About the recruitment process:
Our recruitment process consists of a short telephone interview, a programming test, 1-2 physical / digital interviews and finally references and offer.
In our job application guide, you can find more information about recruitment within AFRY: https://afry.com/en/join-us/job-application-guide
At AFRY, we engineer change in everything we do. Change happens when brave ideas come together. When we collaborate, innovate technology, and embrace challenging points of view. That's how we're making future. We are actively looking for qualified candidates to join our inclusive and diverse teams across the globe. Join us in accelerating the transition towards a sustainable future. Så ansöker du
