Mips - Sales Lead, Category Team Moto

Mips gives you the confidence to follow your passion. Whether you are training for fitness, riding to work, heading out on the mountain or playing team sports, our mission is safety for helmets. Mips specializes in helmet-based safety and is a world-leader in this area. Based on an ingredient brand business-model, Mips' safety system is sold to the global helmet industry. The technology is based on over 25 years of research and development together with the Royal Institute of Technology and the Karolinska Institute, both located in Stockholm, Sweden. Mips' headquarter with 84 employees engaged in research and development, sales, marketing and administration is in Stockholm, where its product and technology test facility also is located. The Mips share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm, Large Cap. For more information: www.mipscorp.com
Mips is a global leader in helmet solutions that are designed to add protection against harmful rotational motion. Our patented safety system has been adopted by more than 150 helmet brands worldwide. To our Stockholm-based global Sales team, we are now looking for a Sales lead to take our Moto category to the next level.
About this job
Our Moto category includes on-road helmets (which include road motorcycle and scooter helmets) and off-road helmets (which include helmets for motocross and other off-road activities). The market for the Moto category is estimated at 85 million helmets annually.
As an ingredient brand, we sell our products and license the associated technology to helmet brands who manufacture, market, and sell helmets to end users. Your main responsibility as Sales lead in the Moto team is to own, develop, and execute our sales strategy within Moto. This includes planning as well as regular monitoring of the market and our key performance indicators. You analyze continuously and identify improvements that align with our sales strategy. You have the overall responsibility for the account planning process of the Moto category.
The Moto team consists of a small but closely-knit group where you have staff responsibility. We wish to scale up our Moto category where you will play an important role. You are part of the Sales leadership team and report directly to our CEO.
Your qualifications
To succeed in this job, you have several years' experience in Senior Sales Development, or equivalent roles. Hopefully, you have experience from larger operations or from scaling up organizations. In this position, you represent Mips on meetings, fairs and in networks which means you need to be confident in presenting to a larger audience. You speak and write English fluently.
As a person, you have a high integrity, good teamworking skills and strong ability to work cross functional. To enjoy this position at Mips, it helps if you have an interest in Moto (even if it is not a requirement). The most important thing is that you are a passionate leader who is driven by achieving goals and implementing strategies to get there. Mips was born from science and research, and our mission is to lead the world towards safer helmets. We believe that our new Sales lead in the Moto category shares our vision.
What we offer
As a member of the Mips team, you'll join a group of 105 friendly and sporty individuals. Together, we work towards improving our skills and knowledge while having fun along the way. Our headquarter is in Täby which provides the perfect location for a lunchtime workout. Join us and be a part of our exciting journey throughout the world of helmet safety!
What's in it for you
In addition to a very exciting and desirable job, we offer you an inspiring and active work environment, with dedicated co-workers who share a strong passion for the brand.
Contact and Application. Infinity is successful in recruiting excellence to culturally strong
companies and is our partner in this recruitment. For more information, please contact Emil Nilsson, ph. +46 705591192 or Mårten Näsvall, on e-mail: marten.nasvall@infinityhr.se
.
First interviews are held mid-May. Case tasks and candidate assessments might be used during the recruitment process.
