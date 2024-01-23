Minister of Religion
2024-01-23
The UCKG HelpCentre is looking for a full time Minister of Religion. Their duties will include conducting prayer meetings, assist with the daily running of the church, giving spiritual advice and guidance to the congregation and evangelism, among other duties.
They should be prepared to be transferred to other branches outside Sweden, should the need arise.
The suitable applicant must have valid documentation and proof of their right to legally work in the Sweden. Previous ministry experience and UCKG training is essential. Free accommodation will be provided, within a religious community. Advanced Portuguese, Spanish and English language required as the post requires the Ministers to work with the Portuguese, Spanish and English speaking congregation.
Due to the volume of applications we receive, at times we aren't able to respond to every applicant. If you haven't heard from us within two weeks of your application then please assume it has been unsuccessful on this occasion.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-02-22
E-post: adm@uckg.se
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
Birger Jarlsgatan 106
114 20 STOCKHOLM
8413589