Miljöingenjör / Environment Engineer
Minnovation International AB / Arbetsmiljöjobb / Stockholm Visa alla arbetsmiljöjobb i Stockholm
2023-07-18
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Minnovation International AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Göteborg
, Skellefteå
eller i hela Sverige
Role and core Responsibilities:
• Lead environmental walks
• Waste and Water management
• Noise permits
• Material assessment in Byggvarubedömning
• Lead the CEEQUAL work
• Chemical management, including chemical inventory, risk assessment etc.
• Climate calculations and resource management from a sustainability perspective
• Management of contaminated masses
• Comply with the CRTGs values, policy, and code of conduct
• Contribute to a sustainable work environment
• Ad hoc - Other task / project can be considered
Qualifications and Education Requirements:
• University degree, bachelor or master or relevant education
• Strong insights of the tunneling and/or infrastructure business as well as in-depth knowledge of Environment laws
• Minimum three (3) years working experience in a Environment and Sustainability role
• Knowledge of CEEQUAL and climate calculations and preferably certified CEEQUAL Assessor
• Knowledge of water management in construction business
• Knowledge of chemical management including Byggvarubedömning
• Fluent in written and oral in English and Swedish
• Driving license
Skills:
• Self-going, problem-solving and innovative capabilities
• Strong communication and organizational skills
• Ability to create good relationships to customer
• Independent, accurate, and structured
• Ability to perform under high pressure working environments towards deadlines Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-01-04 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Minnovation International AB
(org.nr 559097-9984), https://minnov.se/ Kontakt
Marisa marisa.marisa@minnov.se Jobbnummer
7971783