Miljöingenjör / Environment Engineer

Minnovation International AB / Arbetsmiljöjobb / Stockholm
2023-07-18


Role and core Responsibilities:

• Lead environmental walks

• Waste and Water management

• Noise permits

• Material assessment in Byggvarubedömning

• Lead the CEEQUAL work

• Chemical management, including chemical inventory, risk assessment etc.

• Climate calculations and resource management from a sustainability perspective

• Management of contaminated masses

• Comply with the CRTGs values, policy, and code of conduct

• Contribute to a sustainable work environment

• Ad hoc - Other task / project can be considered

Qualifications and Education Requirements:

• University degree, bachelor or master or relevant education

• Strong insights of the tunneling and/or infrastructure business as well as in-depth knowledge of Environment laws

• Minimum three (3) years working experience in a Environment and Sustainability role

• Knowledge of CEEQUAL and climate calculations and preferably certified CEEQUAL Assessor

• Knowledge of water management in construction business

• Knowledge of chemical management including Byggvarubedömning

• Fluent in written and oral in English and Swedish

• Driving license

Skills:

• Self-going, problem-solving and innovative capabilities

• Strong communication and organizational skills

• Ability to create good relationships to customer

• Independent, accurate, and structured

• Ability to perform under high pressure working environments towards deadlines

Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-01-04
Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

Arbetsgivare
Minnovation International AB (org.nr 559097-9984), https://minnov.se/

Kontakt
Marisa
marisa.marisa@minnov.se

Jobbnummer
7971783

