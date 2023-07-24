Mid- and Senior Java Developers
Giesecke+Devrient Mobile Security Sweden AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2023-07-24
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Giesecke+Devrient Mobile Security Sweden AB i Stockholm
In your role at G+D you will contribute to create lines on 5th Avenue! Out technical innovations and developers in R&D are absolutely crucial for our client's business ideas. Among our customers are big brands like Apple, Google, BMW and all major mobile operators.
This role as Java Developer in our Stockholm team is included but not limited to:
Being a leading designer and develop our server-based products in java
Having a clear mission and ownership, work closely with the product owner, scrum master, developers and testers in an agile environment using scrum
G+D is far from a startup environment, we are a very stable company working with a secure and long term vision on our products and innovations. We own our products and develop them by continuous improvement of our working methods and tools within R&D as well as identifying inventions. Our engineers make some of the most significant choices with a clear mission and ownership. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-08-07 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Giesecke+Devrient Mobile Security Sweden AB
(org.nr 556179-5161)
117 43 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Arbeta på distans från valfri plats i Sverige Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar där Giesecke+Devrient Mobile Security Sweden AB varit leverantör Jobbnummer
7982695