Mid/Senior Piping Engineer | Nevita | Nynäshamn

The Role
As a Mid/Senior Piping Engineer at Nevita, you will be involved in technically demanding industrial projects within the process and energy sectors. The role is primarily based on-site with our client, in close proximity to an active industrial environment. You will become part of the client's project organization while still having Nevita as your professional home and support.
Your main focus will be in the FEED and BED phases, but you will also contribute in later stages where buildability, safety, and operational considerations are crucial. Working closely with the Piping Lead, project management, and other engineering disciplines, you will help shape solutions that work in practice in a live plant environment.
Your responsibilities include:
Developing piping concepts and detailed designs in line with relevant codes and standards
Producing and reviewing layouts, isometrics, and technical documentation
Taking part in interdisciplinary coordination and design reviews
Ensuring that solutions are safe, buildable, and suitable for operation in an active facility
Contributing to risk assessments and safety-related activities
Acting as a technical interface towards the client and other stakeholders
You will have an active role in technical discussions and close collaboration with the client's organization. Through your experience, you will contribute to higher quality in both design and project execution.
Who Are You?
You are a mid-level or senior Piping Engineer with experience from large industrial projects in complex environments, preferably within the process or refinery industry. You bring both technical depth and practical understanding of working close to operations.
You have:
A technical degree in mechanical engineering or a related field
Several years of experience in piping engineering for industrial facilities
Experience from FEED and BED phases and from working close to production environments
Solid knowledge of piping standards, materials, and industrial safety requirements
Experience working in SmartPlant 3D, which is considered a strong asset
You are confident in your expertise and comfortable taking responsibility within your discipline. You thrive in a consultant role on-site with the client, where you are expected to work independently, communicate clearly, and find practical solutions.
As a person, you are analytical, pragmatic, and motivated by solving real-world engineering challenges. You enjoy working in a flat organization with short decision paths and want to make a meaningful contribution-both in projects and in the continued development of Nevita.
Who We Are
We are an engineering company located in central Gothenburg, with expansion in Stockholm. As the transformation towards a sustainable society progresses, we provide specialized expertise to global and well-known clients within the gas, oil, chemical, and energy sectors. Our projects often focus on the green transition, circular economy, CCS, H2, HVO, and LNG.
At Nevita, you are offered the opportunity to work on large and exciting industrial projects, either within the client's organization or in projects led by Nevita. You'll become part of a skilled and collaborative team where knowledge sharing and professional growth are key values.
What We Offer
Competitive terms and a flexible benefits package
Occupational pension, wellness allowance, and dedicated wellness time
Opportunity to work in large, technically challenging industrial projects
Continuous professional development and knowledge sharing
A social and inclusive culture where we care about each other and enjoy working together
Interested?
Send your application today! Interviews and selection are ongoing.
