Mid/Senior Blockchain Engineer
Ringtail Interactive AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2023-11-28
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Ringtail Interactive AB i Stockholm
About Ringtail Technology
Have you ever wanted to be a part of a team that genuinely wants to help game developers share their creative ideas, dreams and visions with millions of players at the same time?
Right now, we're searching for a Mid/Senior Blockchain Engineer to join the team doing exactly that! Ringtail Technology is in the midst of developing a high-quality game platform that has the possibility to change the way small and medium-sized studios create connected games. Our aim is to level the playing field between the possibilities of AAA studios and all the way down to indie game developers, and YOU could be a great part of making it all possible!
Are you excited about working on a ground-breaking product, while having your autonomy and personal influence on what our team is building? With your own strengths and the qualities of the other talented people already working at Ringtail, we are creating a unique team. We are extremely excited by what we are building and if what you've read so far has you feeling that way too, then we want to hear from you!
About the role
We have an exciting opportunity for a knowledgeable Senior Blockchain Engineer, who has an interest in the possibilities of Blockchain and NFTs in games, to join our team.
Our vision is to build a technology foundation on which we can run our own gaming world. The team is building a platform that will significantly reduce the complexity associated with the development of online multiplayer games. By sharing AAA technology with indie developers and medium-sized studios, we aim to empower them to effortlessly create online multiplayer games as easily as they would create single-player games. Distributed ledger technologies are revolutionizing the gaming space by providing means to enhance transparency, enable secure digital asset ownership, and facilitate self-sustaining economies within virtual worlds. A seamless Web3 experience is a key factor in introducing developers and players to the potential of these new technological frontiers, and one of our goals is to enable our platform's users to integrate NFTs and other blockchain-powered features into their games easily.
Your day-to-day as a Mid/Senior Blockchain Engineer
• Evaluate technologies that fit the company's project requirements
• Design and develop Solidity smart contracts
• Take an active part in implementing our vision
• Closely cooperate with our Game and Economy Design specialists
• Be a reference point for technical matters regarding DLT
Requirements
• Open mindset regarding tools and technologies
• Shipped at least one smart contract project
• Advanced knowledge of EVM-based blockchains like Ethereum
• Advanced knowledge of ERC-20, ERC-721, ERC-1155 standards
• Advanced knowledge of Solidity smart contracts
• Experience in architecting and developing DeFi solutions
Good to have
• C# and .NET experience
• Experience with SOA
• Experience with Game development
Personal traits
• Ability to take ownership of responsibilities
• Good interpersonal and teamwork skills
• Open to feedback
• Collaborative and consensus-driven approach
About Ringtail Interactive
At Ringtail Interactive, we are consistently pushing the boundaries of what is possible for a small but fast-growing development team. We currently have three different departments working on a variety of projects; from a high-quality game platform for creators of all kinds, to a top-secret, cutting-edge game development tool that we believe will change the industry forever, and more.
The company is made up of a diverse group of experienced professionals from all around the world united by a passion for games. As we continue to build the core of the team, we will be taking big next steps on defining the future development of our projects, and all of our employees will get the opportunity to have an impact on the products we show to the world. Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-12-13 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Ringtail Interactive AB
(org.nr 556989-5906), https://ringtailinteractive.com/ Arbetsplats
Ringtail Interactive Kontakt
Preeti Yadav preeti.yadav@ringtailinteractive.com 0721673794 Jobbnummer
8293886