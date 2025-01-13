Microsoft Fabric & Business Intelligence Consultant
2025-01-13
Microsoft Fabric & Business Intelligence Consultant
We are a newly established BI consulting company, and we're looking for a talented Business Intelligence Specialist to join us on this exciting journey! This is your chance to make an impact at the ground level, starting with a transformative Microsoft Fabric project, while growing alongside our company.
The role
As a Business Intelligence Specialist, you will:
Take the lead on an initial Microsoft Fabric project, designing and delivering innovative BI solutions.
Collaborate with stakeholders to understand their needs, create dashboards, and uncover actionable insights.
Build and optimize data pipelines and reporting systems to empower data-driven decisions.
Continuously explore new methodologies and technologies in the BI landscape.
Enjoy more impact and less bureaucracy: As an early hire, your ideas and efforts will shape not only client projects but also the future of the company.
Who you are
Experience: 2+ years of hands-on experience with BI tools (Power BI, Fabric, Azure Datalake or similar) and familiarity with Microsoft Fabric or related platforms.
Required skills: Proficiency in data storage and modeling (DAX, SQL, and ETL processes). Business analysis is crucial. You're a creative and analytical thinker with the ability to turn complex data into valuable insights.
Bonus skills: Knowledge of programming languages (Python, R, or JavaScript) or experience with advanced data workflows and automation tools. Engineering studies and/or financial/economic knowledge is a plus.
Mindset: Adaptable, eager to grow with a new company, and excited to contribute to building its success.
Starting date: As soon as possible.
Location: Stockholm, Sweden (hybrid)
Why join us?
Startup adventure: Be part of something from the ground up and play a pivotal role in shaping the company's future.
Professional growth: Work on diverse projects with various clients, gaining exposure to cutting-edge technologies and emerging trends in BI.
Innovative work: Start with Microsoft Fabric and take on challenging, high-impact projects.
Collaborative Team: Join a team that values your ideas, fosters your growth, and celebrates your success.
