Microsoft Dynamics || Lead Functional Consultant
We are looking for an experienced Lead Functional Consultant specializing in Microsoft Dynamics 365 to join our growing team.
Key Skills and Experience:
4+ years of hands-on experience with Microsoft Dynamics 365.
Proven track record of working on full-cycle implementations across key modules such as Finance, Sales, Customer Service and Operations.
Strong expertise in configuring and customizing Dynamics 365 to meet business requirements.
Knowledge of core business processes: Sales, Customer Service, Accounts Receivable, Accounts Payable, General Ledger, and Inventory Management.
Familiarity with Dynamics 365 solutions in industries like retail, manufacturing or other industries.
Excellent problem-solving and communication skills.
Responsibilities:
Lead the design, implementation, and optimization of Dynamics 365 solutions.
Collaborate with stakeholders to gather requirements and deliver tailored solutions.
Provide guidance on best practices and train end-users.
Manage projects, ensuring timely delivery and addressing functional issues.
If you have the skills and experience to drive impactful Dynamics 365 implementations, we'd love to hear from you!
