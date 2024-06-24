Microsoft Dynamic Engineer
Job Overview: We are seeking a skilled Microsoft Dynamics Engineer to design, implement, and maintain Dynamics solutions. You will work with cross-functional teams to integrate Dynamics with other systems and provide ongoing support.
Key Responsibilities:
Design and implement Dynamics 365, AX, CRM solutions.
Customize modules and integrate with enterprise systems.
Provide technical support and perform system updates.
Collaborate with stakeholders to gather requirements.
Manage data integrations and ensure data integrity.
Create documentation and train end-users.
Qualifications:
Bachelor's degree in Computer Science, IT, or related field.
Proven experience with Dynamics 365, AX, and CRM.
Proficient in C#, .NET, JavaScript, SQL, and Microsoft Power Platform.
Strong problem-solving and communication skills.
Microsoft Dynamics certifications are a plus.
What We Offer:
Competitive salary and benefits.
Professional growth opportunities.
Collaborative and innovative work environment.
How to Apply: Submit your resume and cover letter on our career site or mail shivani@vipas.se
with the subject line "Microsoft Dynamics Engineer Application."
Note: Apply only if you have a Sweden work permit/PR/Citizenship. No visa sponsorship provided outside Sweden.
