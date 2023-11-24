Microsoft 365 Specialist
Tele-Radio i Lysekil AB / Supportteknikerjobb / Göteborg Visa alla supportteknikerjobb i Göteborg
2023-11-24
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Tele-Radio i Lysekil AB i Göteborg
About the Position
Our Digital Solutions department is currently seeking a proficient IT Specialist experienced in Microsoft 365, passionate about optimizing the user experience within Microsoft 365 solutions and adept at utilizing the Microsoft platform to its maximum potential. Our team is dedicated to fostering a secure growth journey and enhancing digital collaboration.
Responsibilities will Include:
Deliver service and support to our internal business users by trouble shooting, finding solutions, and answering technical questions for issues related to Microsoft 365 apps.
User support and training
Administration and troubleshooting of the Microsoft 365 environment (Azure AD, Intune, Windows Defender, Teams, OneDrive & SharePoint, Office)
Managing Licenses
Work on the transition of our devices to Intune and Autopilot.
Who are you?
We are looking for a colleague with extensive IT knowledge who wants to be a part of our growth journey. As a person, you can be described as a computer expert with excellent social skills. To fit the role, you have good analytical skills and the ability to visualize and document solutions. You are used to work according to standardized processes. Furthermore, you are a team-player with very good communication skills.
Additional requirements for the role:
Solid knowledge within Microsoft 365: Experience with Exchange Online, Teams, SharePoint Online, OneDrive
Azure Active Directory
Understand M365 license model
Experience from user adoption within Microsoft 365
Fluent in Swedish and English, speaking and writing
A huge plus if you have experience with:
Azure Cloud services
Power BI
Jira
Who are we?
Allgon is a world-leading player in industrial radio control and we develop, manufacture and deliver solutions to customers worldwide. Our solutions often have a central and business-critical role in our customers' production and the safety of their employees.
Allgon offers challenging work in a profitable, dynamic and growing technical oriented organization. You will work in a pleasant environment and have the opportunity for career development. We are a global, but with the familiar feeling of a smaller company, where you can be seen and heard and have an opportunity to impact the projects you work on.
At Allgon, we prioritize sustainability on all levels - ecologically, socially and financially. We strive to attract passionate individuals who share our values and want to be part of our journey towards a sustainable future through what we produce and generate for our customers worldwide.
Our customers meet us through the subsidiaries Tele Radio and Åkerströms. Allgon has 400 employees in over 19 countries.
Selection takes place continuously. We look forward to receiving your application! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-12-31 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Tele-Radio i Lysekil AB
(org.nr 556344-0196)
August Barks gata 30A (visa karta
)
421 32 VÄSTRA FRÖLUNDA Arbetsplats
Allgon Group Jobbnummer
8285466