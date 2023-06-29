Micofabrication & Process Engineer
2023-06-29
AdamantQ is a deep-tech start-up dedicated to delivering state-of-the-art diamond-based quantum technology. In collaboration with our industry network and partners, we are poised to commercialise our unique diamond-chip systems for timing and sensing. To help us grow and execute we are looking for a skilled and passionate process engineer with a growth mindset. This is an exciting opportunity for someone seeking to further develop their project management and technical skills for a career within the deep-tech industry.
Primary job responsibilities
Develop, and carry out clean-room-based fabrication routines for irregular and non-wafer-based material substrates.
Investigate and implement fabrication strategies for optimising yield and process scaling.
Devising and implementing DC/RF testing routines for micron-scale electronic circuitry.
Implement best-practice internal documentation and archiving of all process and engineering development work.
Coordinating and collaborate with external partners to execute fabrication goals and meet deadlines.
Manage existing equipment and take charge of sourcing and procurement.
Assisting with other technical development projects as required.
Education, Experience and Skill Requirements
AdamantQ is seeking a self-starting, highly structured, and collaborative individual with a
MSci or PhD in physics, electrical engineering, material science, or related STEM discipline.
Strong technical background and extensive experience with cleanroom processing and micron-scale fabrication,
Extensive experience with optical lithography and metallic film deposition techniques (2+ years).
Experience with wet chemical processes (e.g. preparation and use of Piranha acid, HF handling, etc).
Good understanding of DC/RF electrical characterization techniques for integrated electronic circuitry and and equipment (e.g. probe stations, network analyzers, frequency response analysis, noise characterization) is advantageous.
Excellent working proficiency and communication skills in English. Proficiency in Swedish is advantageous.
Comfortable working hands-on in a laboratory environment, with demonstrated ability to plan, set objectives, and execute projects to meet deadlines,
What We offer
This is an exceptional opportunity to join an early-stage quantum-tech startup, to help set its foundations. This is a full-time, permanent employment with a six-month probationary period and a competitive salary, commensurate with experience.
The position is based at our offices in Lund, Sweden, and an anticipated starting date in August/September 2023.
Application procedure
Please send your complete applications to info@adamantq.com
no later than 31th August 2023. To apply, please attach all your material in English OR Swedish in one combined PDF file, which must include:
An introductory paragraph stating your interest and suitability.
CV
Academic degree certificate.
Applications received after the deadline will not be considered. All interested candidates irrespective of age, gender, disability, race, religion or ethnic background are encouraged to apply. Further information may be obtained by emailing info@adamantq.com
. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-08-31
E-post: info@adamantq.com
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare AdamanT Quanta AB
(org.nr 559362-9552)
223 70 LUND Jobbnummer
7926200