Mice & Business Travel Marketing Executive
Capavia AB / Rese- och trafikjobb / Malmö Visa alla rese- och trafikjobb i Malmö
2026-02-25
, Burlöv
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Capavia AB i Malmö
We are looking for a creative and commercially driven professional to lead our marketing initiatives across MICE and corporate travel segments.
Role Overview
Plan and execute marketing strategies for MICE and business travel services
Develop strategies to generate corporate leads and event opportunities
Manage digital marketing channels, content, and brand communications
Coordinate with operations team to support business growth
Represent the company in industry events, trade shows, and client meetings
Monitor market trends and competitor activities
Support partnership development with event organizers, venues, and travel suppliers
Qualifications
Experience in marketing within business travel and/or MICE industries
Understanding of corporate travel and event dynamics
Ability to manage multi-channel marketing campaigns
Strong communication and stakeholder management skills
Commercial mindset with analytical thinking
Fluency in English (written & spoken)
Preferred
Based in Malmö
Ability to travel when required
Driver's license is a plus
Please send your CV via email. We welcome professionals who combine strategic thinking with hands-on execution and are excited to grow within an international corporate travel environment. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-03-27
E-post: legal@capavia.se Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Capavia AB
(org.nr 556911-6824) Jobbnummer
9764230