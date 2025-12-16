Method Engineer
2025-12-16
We are looking for a Method Engineer for a company in Södertälje. Start is February 1st, 1 year limited contract to begin with. This role is 100% onsite in Södertälje.
Working as a method engineer in the unit "Energy storage and charging" within the company R&D Vehicle Service Information.
Development of repair methods for workshops, related to high voltage systems in battery electric trucks, such as propulsion batteries and high-voltage wiring harnesses.
Ensuring that repair and maintenance demands for same are met during concept development.
Background check will be performed.
Language
Swedish (fluent), English (technical business level)
Meriting
Knowledge about the company electrical system and/or embedded systems in vehicles.
Experience working with high-voltage systems in vehicle applications
Experience within the heavy vehicle segment
Experience working in a service workshop environment
This is a full-time consultant position in Södertälje through Incluso. Start is February 1st, 1 year limited contract to begin with, possibility of extension after that. This role is 100% onsite in Södertälje. Please submit your CV as soon as possible since we will review the applications on an on-going basis.
For more information about this role, please contact Kanika Singhal, recruiter at Incluso. Ersättning
