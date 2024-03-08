Metallurgist
Metallurgist
AMEXCI AB
Location: Headquarter, Karlskoga/Örebro (AMEXCI is currently located in Karlskoga, but will move to Örebro in October 2024)
Job type: Permanent, full time
About the job
We are seeking a highly skilled and passionate Metallurgist to join our Materials Lab team. The ideal candidate will possess extensive knowledge of metal materials and their behaviour, particularly in relation to additive manufacturing processes. You will play a crucial role in analysing new and existing materials.
Since December 2023, AMEXCI's materials lab is accredited for ISO/IEC 17025 by SWEDAC, with accreditation number 10577. The accreditation includes tensile-, impact-, and hardness testing of metallic materials, using both ISO and ASTM standards. To see full accreditation scope please refer to SWEDAC.
What you'll do:
Conduct research and development activities focused on new and existing materials for additive manufacturing.
Perform testing and analysis as well as interpret data from tests and experiments to understand material properties and behaviour under various conditions.
Collaborate with the production team to optimize additive manufacturing processes for metal materials.
Stay abreast of industry trends, advances in materials science, and new technologies in additive manufacturing.
Work in accordance and maintain laboratory accreditation standards in accordance with ISO/IEC 17025, ensuring that all processes and procedures meet the highest quality and competency requirements.
Implement and develop internal routines and processes to increase the efficiency in the materials laboratory.
Who you are:
• Possessing a structured approach to tasks, you are capable of working independently and are proactive in implementing improvements in your work processes.
• You exhibit a strong motivation and a constant desire for learning and personal development.
• You ensure tasks are completed to the highest standard.
• You are analytically minded and thrive in dynamic, fast-paced environments, consistently aiming to meet deadlines and adhere to time plans.
• Proficiency in English is essential, as it is the official language of our company.
• Prior experience in fields such as mechanical testing, quality assurance, or laboratory work is required.
• Your personality and ability to integrate well within a team are crucial.
Your skills and background:
A Master's degree in Metallurgy, Materials Science, Mechanical Engineering, or similar.
Proven experience in materials science or mechanical testing of metallic materials.
Deep understanding of material properties, mechanical testing methods, and microscopy.
Experience with additive manufacturing processes is a plus.
Get ready for:
• Innovation. Our mission is to change the industry to become a sustainable production alternative.
• Growth. We are a young and dynamic team with the possibility to grow personally and professionally.
• Benefits. We offer you a compensation package where we strive to give you a balanced work/life situation. Wellness allowance, private health insurance and extra compensation during parental leave.
About AMEXCI
AMEXCI is a leading Additive Manufacturing company based in the Nordics. Founded in 2017, the company has specialized in metal and high-performance polymer Industrial 3D-printing. We operate two world class AM production labs in Sweden and Finland with a team of more than 30 employees with deep knowledge in design, manufacturing, analysis, and post processing having the capacity to support our customers to industrialize AM. We also offer extensive training and education programs as well as research services. Our processes are certified in accordance with AS 9100D, ISO 9001, IATF 16949 and ISO 14001.
In fall 2024, we are commissioning a state-of-the-art facility in Örebro with 4.700 m2, tailor made for AM and the latest industrial 3D-printing technology available in the market.www.amexci.com
How to apply
To apply, please send your CV and cover letter to recruitment@amexci.com
To apply, please send your CV and cover letter to recruitment@amexci.com and mark it with 'Metallurgist'. Selection of candidates will occur during the recruitment time, so do not wait with your application. We look forward to receiving your application as soon as possible but no later than 5th of April.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-04-05
E-post: recruitment@amexci.com Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "Metallurgist". Omfattning
Amexci AB
(org.nr 559123-0213), http://www.amexci.com
Gammelbackavägen 2 (visa karta
)
691 51 KARLSKOGA Jobbnummer
8527107