MES Solution Engineers
We are Europe's leading kitchen specialist, featuring 13 strong brands such as Marbodal, HTH, Magnet, and Sigdal, with production sites across seven countries. We are currently in the most ambitious phase of our history and are now seeking MES Solution Engineers for our new factory in Jönköping.
This is a unique opportunity to get involved from the very beginning as we build Europe's most advanced kitchen manufacturing facility in Jönköping. The factory will feature high levels of automation and digitalization, along with industry-leading environmental and sustainability standards, and is expected to reach full capacity in 2024.
About the Role
As an MES Solution Engineer, you will play a crucial role in enhancing Nobia's MES expertise and supporting our manufacturing operations. Key responsibilities include:
Identifying, specifying, and implementing improvements in the MES system.
Develop and maintain user interfaces, as well as machine interfaces.
Providing MES support to our factory teams.
Continuously improving the usability and effectiveness of MES solutions to optimize factory operations.
Who You Are
We are seeking someone who is self-motivated, resourceful, and quick to learn, with a strong problem-solving ability. You will work in a complex production environment, requiring the ability to manage multiple tasks in parallel and maintain focus. You'll join a dedicated team of two Solution Architects, four Solution Engineers, and two MES Product Owners, and work closely with external partners.
Key Competencies
To succeed in this role, we believe you have:
Strong skills in MS SQL and C# development.
Experience in discrete manufacturing.
MES Knowledge
Excellent teamwork and communication skills, with a proactive and logical approach to problem-solving.
Qualifications
Degree in IT Engineering with a focus on software development.
Relevant experience within industrial or manufacturing environments is an advantage.
Fluency in English is required; Swedish is a plus.
The Recruitment Process
To ensure the right fit, we believe in science-based and fair assessment methods. Our recruitment process includes competency-based, structured interviews, where your skills, experience, and attributes relevant to both the role and Nobia will be evaluated. As part of the process, pre-employment testing will be used to help identify candidates most likely to succeed in the role.
We understand that recruitment is a two-way decision and encourage you to ask any questions at any stage of the process.
We look forward to receiving your application! Deadline to apply: 2024-12-01. For any questions regarding the recruitment process, please contact Emma Elofsgård, Talent Acquisition Specialist at (emma.elofsgard@nobia.com
).
For any questions regarding the position , please contact Claes Gunnarsson Director IT Plan & Manufacturing claes.gunnarsson@nobia.com
What We Offer
Join us in an exciting opportunity to contribute your expertise, optimize our production processes, and drive the development of future-ready manufacturing solutions at Nobia.
