MES Developer to Scania - Scania CV AB - Datajobb i Södertälje
MES Developer to Scania
Scania CV AB / Datajobb / Södertälje
2021-04-14
The work environment at Scania's IT department is international and our employees are representing many different nationalities. In this exciting and dynamic environment, we are now looking for a new colleague who can help us become even better and play a key role in our team.
Why you should apply!
1. You will be a part of a dynamic team with the exciting mission to digitalize Scania's manufacturing processes. The team works in the industry forefront for how the Apriso product is applied to the manufacturing process.
2. You get a varied job where you handle requirements, develop, test, do release handling and technical design specifications. We do database development in SQL-server, T-SQL, and Process builder. The user interface is mainly built in the Angular framework but can also be built in Process builder, it 's up to you! Furthermore, Javascript/Ajax, HTML, CSS, JQuery, Json and C# are used within the Apriso MES.
3. Within Scania, you have endless opportunities to develop your soft and technical skills. When needing a new challenge, you can take on a role as Software Architect, Solution Architect, or Scrum Master. It 's really up to you! What do you want?
Your skills and experience
If we have convinced you with the what's-in-it-for-you section above, we need something from you as well:
Several years experience as MES Developer
Good knowledge of the Apriso generic programming languages and application systems
Experience from go-live of an Apriso installation
Proficiency in both spoken and written English
A university education within IT or equivalent experience
Meriting: Experience from application support and on-call duty
You are also analytical, works according to processes, and have a goal-oriented mindset, while collaborating with your team as well as those around you.
Got questions?
Call anyone of us; Claes Stille (Manager), +468 553 514 49
Apply now!
Attach your CV. Selection and Interviews will be made continuously throughout the application period, the last date to apply is April 30.
What are you waiting for? Join our Scania Family and our purpose
Varaktighet, arbetstid
Heltid/ Ej specificerat
Publiceringsdatum
2021-04-14
Ersättning
According to agreement
