Scania CV AB / Datajobb / Södertälje2021-04-14The work environment at Scania's IT department is international and our employees are representing many different nationalities. In this exciting and dynamic environment, we are now looking for a new colleague who can help us become even better and play a key role in our team.Why you should apply!1. You will be a part of a dynamic team with the exciting mission to digitalize Scania's manufacturing processes. The team works in the industry forefront for how the Apriso product is applied to the manufacturing process.2. You get a varied job where you handle requirements, develop, test, do release handling and technical design specifications. We do database development in SQL-server, T-SQL, and Process builder. The user interface is mainly built in the Angular framework but can also be built in Process builder, it 's up to you! Furthermore, Javascript/Ajax, HTML, CSS, JQuery, Json and C# are used within the Apriso MES.3. Within Scania, you have endless opportunities to develop your soft and technical skills. When needing a new challenge, you can take on a role as Software Architect, Solution Architect, or Scrum Master. It 's really up to you! What do you want?Your skills and experienceIf we have convinced you with the what's-in-it-for-you section above, we need something from you as well:Several years experience as MES DeveloperGood knowledge of the Apriso generic programming languages and application systemsExperience from go-live of an Apriso installationProficiency in both spoken and written EnglishA university education within IT or equivalent experienceMeriting: Experience from application support and on-call dutyYou are also analytical, works according to processes, and have a goal-oriented mindset, while collaborating with your team as well as those around you.Got questions?Call anyone of us; Claes Stille (Manager), +468 553 514 49Apply now!Attach your CV. Selection and Interviews will be made continuously throughout the application period, the last date to apply is April 30.What are you waiting for? Join our Scania Family and our purposeVaraktighet, arbetstidHeltid/ Ej specificerat2021-04-14According to agreementSista dag att ansöka är 2021-04-30Scania CV AB5692463