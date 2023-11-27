Mersen is looking for a Business Development Manager!
2023-11-27
Mersen is a Global Expert in electrical power and advanced materials. Mersen designs innovative solutions to address its clients' specific needs to enable them the optimization of their manufacturing performance in sectors such as energy, transportation, electronics, chemicals, pharmaceuticals, and process industries. The Mersen Group started its activities in Sweden in 1929 and since then we have been expanding our business throughout the Nordic region including the Baltics.
We are now looking for a Business Development Manager (BDM) to develop and gain market share with existing and new customers in the Nordic and Baltic region.
Job description
As a BDM you will work together with sales and provide the technical support to customers and sales network to win opportunities. You will develop a strong relationship with customers technical design team. You will also assist in promotion of new products at tradeshows and with customer visits in the Nordic and Baltic region.
The BDM will be a part of a newly created team and report to the BDM Manager in France with a dotted line to the Regional Director Nordics.
The office is in Solna, Stockholm but since the customers are located in the Nordic and the Baltic region the role requires you to be able to travel and therefor you can work from a home office even if it is preferred that you are located in Stockholm.
Some of your responsibilities
* Identify new business opportunities, analyze the customer requirements and propose the adequate technical solutions
* Coordinate to get the technical proposal and the clause-by-clause review of the specification when needed
* Winning opportunities for new business through follow-up with sales team and customers
* Provide the Engineering and Industrialization Departments the relevant information to develop the new products and associated processes
* Through regular meetings and calls, build up intimacy with the customer and stay up to date with new projects and changes
* Monitor and report on competition and technology evolution
* Participate in relevant trade shows to meet and hold technical discussions with customers
Your profile
* Minimum Engineering Bachelor's degree (Electrical or mechanical Engineering preferred)
* At least 5 years of experience in business development, product management, engineering and/or technical sales (Thermal, mechanical or electrotechnical field preferred)
* Understanding of Power Conversion and Power Electronics in general
* Experience in interfacing with customers R&D teams
* Broad experience in leading a cross functional team from product concept through design/development, implementation and production
* High customer orientation with excellent relationship and communication skills
* Knowledge of CRM (SalesForce a plus)
* Excellent skills in Swedish and English both verbal and in writing
* Driver license b
Applications
Please apply with a cv and personal letter in English!
Contact person
In this recruitment Mersen is cooperating with Jefferson Wells. For questions regarding the role contact the responsible recruiter Tomas Löfgren, tel +4687642585
