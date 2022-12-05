Mergers & Acquisitions (M&A) Manager
Volvo Personvagnar AB / Bankjobb / Göteborg Visa alla bankjobb i Göteborg
2022-12-05
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Volvo Personvagnar AB i Göteborg
, Borås
, Falköping
, Götene
, Skövde
eller i hela Sverige
About Volvo Car Group
The future belongs to those who are empowered by a great idea and have the ability to carry it out. At Volvo Car Group, our vision is clear: "To be the world's most progressive and desired luxury car brand" by simplifying people's lives. We have bold targets when it comes to innovation, sales and customer satisfaction and to make this happen, we need talented people on board. People with passion, energy, business sense and the drive to innovate.
People that want to create the next generation Volvo cars in a global, dynamic and respectful environment. We will support you to reach your full potential. Join us on this exciting journey into the future.
What do we offer?
The Mergers & Acquisitions (M&A) and Equity Capital Markets (ECM) team is a strategic resource within Volvo Car Group focusing on accelerating value creation. In addition to global responsibility to lead mergers and acquisitions, the team leads equity market projects, is responsible for capital structure, rating and equity-based incentive programs. We lead large scale strategic projects with a significant finance component. Our team also support with strategic and operational aspects including carveouts, integrations and restructurings.
As Manager in the team you will contribute in large and complex M&A transactions from initiation to closing and you will lead smaller M&A transactions. Rating related activities as well as the work with Volvo Car Group's capital structure, will also be a part of this role. You will work with deal structuring, financial modelling, valuation, and lead negotiations. And finally, you will support Head of M&A and ECM, the CFO and the Executive Management Team of Volvo Car Group with various types of analyses and tasks.
Working in the M&A and ECM team is demanding but offers great opportunities for fast development. In this position you will gain exposure to a wide range of financial and strategic matters and for the right candidate this role will provide the basis for further career opportunities. This position reports to Head of Mergers & Acquisitions and Equity Capital Markets.
Who are we looking for?
In order to succeed in this role, it is important that you are a team player with exceptional collaboration skills and an ability to create trust and build relationships with colleagues at various levels. You have a sense of integrity, strong analytical skills and a drive to deliver on commitments.
Further, you have an ability to bring clarity to complex business issues and proven success in managing complex projects, strong leadership skills and excellent communication skills. You will be working in a global and multicultural environment which requires a proactive and flexible approach.
Do you fit the profile?
University degree in Accounting/Economics/Finance/Engineering
3 to 10 years' experience from M&A processes at a major corporate or relevant advisor such as at an investment bank, M&A boutique, strategy consultant, big four firm
Strong drive and ability to lead complex projects
Strategic and analytical thinker with ability to focus on details and figures, synthesize large amount of information into clear conclusions
You are able to manage ambiguity and quickly spot issues and develop a recommended approach
Excellent communication and people management skills
Strong excel modelling and valuation skills
Excellent English in both orally and written and able to concisely present orally and in presentations
Team player with ability to build broad relationships internally and externally
How to learn more and apply?
Hope we sparked your interest! Please apply no later than December 4th, enclose CV and Cover letter written in English. We will continuously evaluate candidates, so don't wait to apply. And note that due to GDPR we cannot accept applications through e-mail.
If you have additional questions regarding this opportunity, you are welcome to contact hiring manager Fredrik Aaben at Fredrik.aaben@volvocars.com
. And regarding the recruitment process, please contact senior recruiter Malin Westman at malin.westman@volvocars.com
. Welcome with your application!
#LI-MW2
#LI-Hybrid Ersättning
Undefined Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-01-03 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "62705-41067753". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Volvo Personvagnar AB
(org.nr 556074-3089), https://www.volvocars.com/ Arbetsplats
Volvo Car Corporation Kontakt
Malin Westman +4631590000 Jobbnummer
7228123