Mergers and Acquisition Associate
2024-02-14
Ventures and New Business at Scania, has a key role in driving the shift and contribute to this vision. We develop and deliver new businesses, supporting Scania's long-term growth and profitability ambitions. At Ventures and New business, we develop complementing solutions to our core and build new growth through ventures and investments that strengthens and supports our acceleration driving the shift. We want to engage and inspire our full organization in creating results together with us and collaboration and entrepreneurial spirit is part of our culture and what makes us successful.
About us
Everyone working at Scania are united by a common purpose: Driving the shift towards a sustainable transport system. We know that the transport industry must change, and it's a change we want to lead. Scania's continuous transformative work within circularity, electrification and autonomy shows commercial ideas, powerful insights and competencies that make real change happen.
Job description
We are looking for a M&A Associate to provide specialist commercial support in leading M&A and partnership opportunities, contributing to the long-term success and profitability of Scania. The VC and M&A team is a small and fast paced department, with bright and energetic colleagues undertaking strategically significant transactions. The right candidate will be offered significant opportunities for transaction experience and development in a dynamic and supportive working environment.
Your responsibilities
* Support Scania colleagues in leading the partnership or transaction process.
* Monitor and support key portfolio companies.
* Analyse and present potential opportunities based on the future demand and strategy for Ventures and New Business.
* Effectively analyse and communicate the opportunities and impact of an investment.
* Lead M&A and partnership projects. This will include negotiating agreements, managing complex partner relations, managing and reporting on the M&A process and ensuring effective use of project resources.
* Lead negotiations with third parties, ensuring the best framework and terms for Scania (Vision, Objective, Governance structure, evaluation)
* Work autonomously while collaborating closely with management, product, engineering, legal, and other partner-facing teams, to initiate, support, and grow corporate ventures.
We're looking for
You are an experienced professional with a strong passion for the future transport industry, keen to learn more about new areas and develop the Scania portfolio for new technologies and learnings.
You will have:
* significant senior management experience.
* significant experience in finance and/or corporate transactions.
* Bachelor or Master degree in law or finance and extensive experience working with partnerships and M&A.
* strong legal and/or financial background, with wide experience in leading a team, commercial negotiation, corporate ventures and financial transactions.
* strong international work experience.
* experience in management and in analysing and communicating complex business ventures in a clear and understandable format to best present the opportunities for growth and strategic risks. excellent skills in stakeholder management, negotiation and communication, fostering confidence and commitment from stakeholders.
The role will be based in Stockholm with potentially extensive travel requirements.
Our offer
We offer you the chance to be part of an organisation that is focused on reaching Scania's targets and to truly drive the shift to a sustainable transport system.
With the opportunities of the current transformative changes within the transport industry, we are on a very exiting journey. This is the right time to join us!
Information about the recruitment
We conduct ongoing selection processes, and background checks are performed on all individuals. Please note that the position may be filled before the final application deadline.
