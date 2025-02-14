Merchandising and Campaign Lead to Samsung
2025-02-14
We are now helping Samsung Nordics to find a skilled Merchandising and Campaign Lead with experience in digital marketing, offers & campaigns to join their team in Stockholm (Kista) for an exciting full-time position.
About the role:
In this role, you will plan, execute and follow campaigns in our Mobile Experience category (smartphones, accessories, tablets, watches and PCs) for our closed and open channels for our markets in Sweden, Denmark, Norway and Finland.
This is a new role since we late 2024 split the Merchandise Lead role into two and we are looking for someone highly motivated by setting up new processes and challenging existing ones for our campaigns and promotions. You will pair up with Sally, our Merchandise Lead who leads launches, overall customer journeys and enhancements for the MX category. You will also work closely with a team of web publishers, developers, our ecommerce team and marketing to keep excelling in this category.
In this role you will have plenty of stakeholders and it is a high phased work climate, which requires a sense (and experience) of priority with the diplomatic touch, where communication is key. You will belong to a team of skilled Merchandise Leads, Campaign Leads & Product Leads where you together share knowledge, challenges and development areas.
Key responsibilities:
Work closely with our ecommerce managers who are the main responsible for what offers we have on D2C for your category. Your responsibility is to plan where and how this will be executed.
We also expect you to own the merchandise plan for the MX category by syncing and planning the common touchpoints with the rest of the Merchandise Leads.
Structure and order copy-text and images for upcoming campaigns, where planning is essential in order to receive these in time for the web site updates
Ad hoc solutions and adjustments to campaign-related challenges that occur along the way
Take continuous initiatives for improvement of processes, ways of working and the tools that are currently used
You will mainly use MS Excel, MS PowerPoint JIRA to report and brief as your everyday tools
What we offer:
You will join a high phased, ambitious team, always with their humor close in hand. You will enjoy our team if you never get tired of change and appreciate to always challenge yourself and others. In this role you will be part of developing Samsung D2C business for the Nordic Market!
To be successful in this role, we believe you have the following experience:
Passion for retail and digital sales with go to market experience.
Previous experience with digital marketing, offers & campaigns is needed to excel in this role.
Comfortable to navigate many stakeholders and manage to create a read thread in a fast phased environment.
Previous experience in working with data driven initiatives to drive change & increase sales will support our journey.
Additionally, we believe you are used to:
Organizing and Executing Plan and work in a systematic and organized way. Follow directions and procedures. Focus on customer satisfaction and deliver a quality service or product to the agreed standards.
Interacting and Presenting Communicate and network effectively. Successfully persuades and influence others. Relate to others in a confident and relaxed manner.
Creating and Conceptualizing Be open to new ideas and experiences. Seek out learning opportunities. Handle situations and problems with innovation and creativity. Think broadly and strategically. Support and drives organizational change.
Most relevant qualifications, education and training:
MS Office
Jira
Adobe Experience Manager (AEM)
Figma
Photoshop
Content Square
Meriting experience:
Working with electronic consumer goods.
Previous work in bigger global organizations with several markets as your arena.
For this role you need to be fluent in English & Swedish.
About the assignment:
For this assignment you will be hired as a full-time consultant by Digitalenta. We offer our consultants a generous package including healthcare allowance, insurance policy, paid vacation days and pension savings. In addition, you'll also have a dedicated consultant manager available throughout your employment with us, in addition to optional networking activities with our network of consultants.
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-08-03
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
(org.nr 559248-0486), https://www.digitalenta.se Arbetsplats
Digitalenta Kontakt
Maria Levander maria@digitalenta.se 0763175996
9167453