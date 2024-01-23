MEP Project Engineer/Lead - BAS
Location: Gävle and various locations across Sweden
Key Requirements:
3rd Level Building Services / Mechanical Engineering Degree and/or Trade background.
Minimum 5 years' plus experience in a site-based MEP / BMS / BAS role.
Good working knowledge of Building Automation & HVAC Systems in a Mission Critical environment.
Experience working on hyperscale Data Centers.
A working knowledge and understanding of automation systems, architecture and basis of operation.
Excellent IT skills.
Strong ability to collaborate and work part of a high-performance team.
As a member of the project management team, you have the opportunity to influence safety culture onsite by demonstrating personal commitment, setting clear expectations, and effectively communicating safety policies. By consistently modelling safe behaviour, prioritizing safety above productivity, and ensuring that all workers receive proper training and resources, you can foster an environment where safety is ingrained in every aspect of the construction process. Encouraging open communication, recognizing and rewarding safe behaviour, and conducting regular inspections further reinforce the importance of safety. By taking these steps, you can help create a culture where safety is a shared value and a top priority for all stakeholders involved in the project.
Key Responsibilities:
Reporting to the MEP Department Manager Europe your key responsibilities for the role will include but will not be limited to the following:
To align MEP and BMS/BAS activities so they are completed in a safe manner ensuring the Health and Safety of all stakeholders is kept to the forefront of any decisions made or works executed.
To lead by example and ensure all stakeholders are made aware of Company specific Health & Safety policies and procedures and ensure that Health & Safety forms a key part of any discussions.
To have a full working knowledge of the project BAS/BMS Solution and to track systems installation to ensure it is compliant with specification and program needs.
To understand project specific commissioning requirements and to assist in the development of project specific Commissioning Implementation Plans (CIPs)
To complete site inspections of the BAS/BMS installation works to ensure the installation conforms to relevant requirements.
To coordinate that systems meet the relevant CSA and MEP Quality standards and requirements for advanced Beneficial Use in line with the master construction program.
To test and monitor various BAS/BMS elements to ensure that systems are automatically operating within specified parameters (temperature, humidity, static pressure, power etc.)
To ensure stakeholders receive sufficient information needed to progress systems installation such that it allows for works progression in line with the master construction program.
To ensure that contractors and vendors are adequately resourced to complete works successfully in order to streamline and prioritize the execution of BAS activities.
Responsible for logging collecting all lockout/tagout information as required and maintain the log/out tagout book per the Lockout/Tagout SOPs.
To review the master construction schedule and identify opportunity and sequencing to focus on work faces in terms of BAS and CSA scope, which will ultimately enhance program delivery.
To chair and input into onsite and offsite meetings with all relevant project stakeholders as per project requirements.
Issue weekly progress & costs report as required
Required to maintain a record of all critical activities, alarm causation and rectification.
Support project team during onsite or remote commissioning
Management of sub-contractor activities including tracking progress against schedule and manpower levels.
To review and ensure system stakeholders both (internal and external) produce the following items:
(i) Construction and Commissioning Programs reflective of the Master Construction Schedule.
(ii) Works execution documents and trackers.
(iii) Equipment Bills of Materials (BOMs)
(iv) Risk Assessments and Method Statements.
(v) Progress reports reflective of their scope in alignment with their program.
(vi) All relevant Field and Vendor turnover/handover packs as required by the project.
Strong time management and communication skills are essential to this role as well as computer literacy and the ability to prepare reports and administer necessary paperwork.
