MEP Mechanical Lead
Collen AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Gävle Visa alla inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Gävle
2025-01-21
, Älvkarleby
, Sandviken
, Ockelbo
, Ovanåker
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Collen AB i Gävle
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
Reporting to the MEP Construction Manager in Region, your key responsibilities for the role will include but will not be limited to the following:
• To align Mechanical activities so they are completed in a safe manner ensuring the Health and Safety of all stakeholders is kept to the forefront of any decisions made or works executed
• To lead by example and ensure all stakeholders are made aware of Company specific Health & Safety policies and procedures and ensure that Health & Safety forms a key part of any discussions
• To be fully aware of and ensure that all stakeholders are aware of the existence of any hazardous energies and any site-specific management strategies (Lock Out Tag Out) around these sources of energy
• To have a full working knowledge of the project Mechanical systems and to track systems installation to ensure it is compliant with specification and program needs
• To have an understanding of project specific commissioning requirements and to assist in the development of project specific Commissioning Implementation Plans (CIPs)
• To complete site inspections of the Mechanical, BAS/BMS, MEP & CSA works to ensure the installation conforms to relevant requirements
• To coordinate that rooms and or areas meet the relevant CSA and MEP Quality standards and requirements for advanced Beneficial Use in line with the master construction program
• To ensure stakeholders receive sufficient information needed to progress systems installation such that it allows for works progression in line with the master construction program
• To ensure that contractors and vendors are adequately resourced to complete works successfully in order to streamline and prioritize the execution of electrical activities
• To review the master construction schedule and identify opportunity and sequencing to focus on work faces in terms of Mechanical and CSA scope which will ultimately enhance program delivery
• To chair and input into onsite and offsite meetings with all relevant project stakeholders as per project requirements
• Issue weekly progress & costs report as required
• Management of sub-contractor activities including tracking progress against schedule and manpower levels
• To review and ensure system mechanical stakeholders both (internal and external) produce the following items:
(i) Construction and Commissioning Programs reflective of the Master Construction Schedule
(ii) Works execution documents and trackers
(iii) Risk Assessments and Method Statements
(iv) Progress reports reflective of their scope in alignment with their program
(v) All relevant Field and Vendor turnover/handover packs as required by the project Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-07-19
E-post: jobs@collen.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Collen AB
(org.nr 559116-1061), https://www.collen.com/
Norra Skeppsbron 15 A (visa karta
)
803 10 GÄVLE Arbetsplats
Collen Aktiebolag Jobbnummer
9116517