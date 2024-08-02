MEP Energy Compliance Lead
2024-08-02
Reporting to the MEP Construction Manager in Region, your key responsibilities for the role will include but will not be limited to the following:
• To align energy compliance activities so they are completed in a safe manner ensuring the Health and Safety of all stakeholders is kept to the forefront of any decisions made or works executed
• To lead by example and ensure all stakeholders are made aware of MEP energy specific Health & Safety policies and procedures and ensure that Health & Safety forms a key part of any discussions
• To be fully aware of and ensure that all stakeholders are aware of the existence of any hazardous energies and any site-specific management strategies (Lock Out Tag Out) around these sources of energy
• To provide technical and practical advice and assistance and offer training on energy compliance where necessary
• To collaborate with the project Health and Safety Team around best in class Energy Compliance
• To review and promote sustainable energy resources across our projects
• To undertake audits for compliance with energy isolations and lock out/tag out procedure
• To liaise with contractors, procurement, & local authorities around energy compliance
• To keep up to date with industry legislation and energy compliance regulations
• To have a full working knowledge of project systems and equipment and to track systems installation to ensure energy compliance and manage this at each stage of the project build
• To complete site inspections to ensure installations conform to relevant requirements
• Take ownership of the company Lock Out Tag Out protocol from a site leadership standpoint and hold others to account around its content
• To ensure that contractors and vendors are adequately resourced to complete works competently and safely
• To review the site construction power system (Temporary Power) to ensure it is installed to meet ongoing construction and commissioning requirements
• To chair and input into onsite and offsite meetings with all relevant project stakeholders as per project requirements
• To keep accurate records of audits, audit findings and remedial works. Så ansöker du
