Mekanikkonstruktör
NDP IT AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Oskarshamn Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Oskarshamn
2026-03-18
, Mönsterås
, Högsby
, Hultsfred
, Borgholm
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos NDP IT AB i Oskarshamn
, Lessebo
, Växjö
, Karlskrona
, Linköping
eller i hela Sverige
We are seeking a skilled and motivated Mechanical Designer to join the Tools- and Fixture Design team (MPCT) at Scania in Oskarshamn. The team needs to reinforce the organization to support the development, design and manufacturing of new production equipment for cab production.
This role focuses primarily on the design of assembly fixtures to support assembly workshops. There may also be opportunities to contribute to designs for other production areas such as logistics, press, body and paint. The team consists of approximately 10 tool designers with varying levels of experience, creating a collaborative environment with strong opportunities for knowledge sharing and development.
The work is performed using Catia V5 in combination with Enovia as the PLM system. During the initial phase of the assignment, more than 50% onsite presence at Scania in Oskarshamn is expected to ensure a proper introduction to the role and team. As the consultant becomes more independent, there will be flexibility to reduce onsite presence.
Examples of tasks include designing and developing mechanical solutions for production equipment, primarily assembly fixtures, supporting assembly workshops with fixture design and improvements, contributing to design work for other production areas such as logistics, press, body and paint, collaborating with production, engineering and other stakeholders to ensure functional and efficient solutions, working in Catia V5 and managing design data in Enovia, and participating in design reviews and continuous improvement activities.
Required Competence includes proven experience in mechanical design, preferably within production or manufacturing environments, experience working with Catia V5, understanding of PLM systems preferably Enovia, ability to design production equipment or fixtures, strong collaboration skills and ability to work in a team environment, and fluent communication skills in English.
Meriting Experience includes experience from automotive or heavy industry, experience in fixture design for assembly lines, knowledge of production processes within manufacturing, and experience working with cross-functional teams in industrial environments.
Personal Competencies include a structured and solution-oriented working style, strong technical and analytical ability, a proactive and self-driven mindset, good communication and collaboration skills, ability to work both independently and as part of a team, and a strong focus on quality and attention to detail.
The candidate selected for hire will be subject to a background check. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-04-17
E-post: ndp.ab.consulting@gmail.com Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "Mekanikkonstruktör". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare NDP IT AB
(org.nr 559359-4830)
572 36 OSKARSHAMN Arbetsplats
Scania Jobbnummer
9806121