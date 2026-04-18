Mekaniker till Peepal Services AV
Peepal Services AB / Maskinreparatörsjobb / Haninge Visa alla maskinreparatörsjobb i Haninge
2026-04-18
, Ödeshög
, Hjo
, Vadstena
, Boxholm
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Peepal Services AB i Haninge
Do you want to be part of a company that values your skills and gives you the opportunity to grow in the automotive industry? Then Peepal Services AB is the right place for you!
We are now looking for an experienced car mechanic with a great interest in both simpler and more advanced troubleshooting and repairs of passenger cars and vans.
Peepal Services AB is an established transport company that operates in passenger transport in the Stockholm area. As a car mechanic with us, you will be responsible for service and repairs of the company's vehicles. Your main tasks include regular maintenance, such as oil changes, tire changes, and preventive service work. You will also help ensure that our vehicles are always in the best possible condition and that our drivers receive fast and professional service.
The company offers health insurance, security insurance, life insurance, and occupational pension insurance for all employees.
Qualifications
We are looking for someone who has experience of working as a car mechanic and who has good knowledge of different car makes and models. You have broad knowledge in vehicle mechanics and vehicle electrics and can carry out repairs and maintenance in a professional and thorough manner.
A relevant education in vehicle mechanics or equivalent is an advantage.
As a person, you are service-oriented, meticulous, self-motivated and have a strong sense of quality in your work. You thrive in a dynamic environment with a high pace and collaborate well with colleagues.
Does the service sound interesting?
Do not hesitate to submit your application today!
If you have any questions about the position, you are welcome to contact us by e-mail: peepalservices@gmail.com Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-06-18
E-post: peepalservices@gmail.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Peepal Services AB
(org.nr 559326-4129)
Handenterminalen 5 (visa karta
)
136 40 HANDEN Jobbnummer
9862574