Meeting the customer specialist
Ikea Of Sweden AB / Säljarjobb / Älmhult Visa alla säljarjobb i Älmhult
2023-10-13
, Osby
, Östra Göinge
, Ljungby
, Markaryd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Ikea Of Sweden AB i Älmhult
, Helsingborg
, Malmö
, Hultsfred
eller i hela Sverige
Are you ready to put in the next gear of moving IKEA and making us better together?
In Core Business Range, we are ready to put in the next gear of moving IKEA and making us better together. We have decided that we will focus, simplify and concentrate going forward by putting the product in the center - with a full focus on the core of our assignments.
Our business is about developing products, it's at the center of all that we do, our daily job. We are looking for you, who are very familiar with working with the IKEA range, passionate about Home furnishing and the business we're in.
We are now looking for a Meeting the Customer specialist
As RA (Range Area) Meeting the Customer Specialist you ensure that the sales related requirements for a successful meeting with the customer are incorporated within the development of a defined business for both NEWs and running range.
Your main responsibilities are to lead the commercial contribution for new range development into the development/project teams. You will also be responsible to lead the collaboration and market input to secure the commercial requirements for the defined business. As well as the content of the Meeting the Customer components in the projects including easy buying easy selling, pricing, business case and being responsible for value-based pricing for your RA.
In your assignment, you are the expert in how the range that you are responsible for meets customers and co-workers in an omnichannel IKEA and enable selling readiness for all retailer markets.
Among other tasks, you are also responsible for:
competitive price market input to set the recommended sales prices, and the follow-up of pricing KPIs.
defining the needs and requirements for range related buying tools to support the buying processes.
range and product knowledge and contributing to the development of range and product communication by identifying the need and setting the requirements for an easy buying and selling process.
be responsible for Range and product knowledge content related to easy buying and selling to retail partners.
securing that the selling requirements of the IKEA retail system are met within defined range offer.
To shine in this role, we think that you have passion for business and entrepreneurial spirit for creating company growth and great customer experience. You act as role model, leading by example and promoting the IKEA Values and Culture.
You can focus on a defined range area while maintaining a holistic perspective of cross business needs, opportunities, and the areas impact on total IKEA. You are a good team player and have proven capability to influence stakeholders in order achieve the common goal and you have capabilities to bring data, information, and knowledge to understanding and transform it into insights within the scope of the assignment. Building trustful relations throughout the IKEA network is also key in this role and you should have passion for complex businesses and challenges.
Good knowledge in the market and competitor landscape of the Range Area that you are accountable for. High knowledge in Sales processes and the year cycle. High knowledge in the retail environment, Customer experience map and how the offer meets the customer in different touch points.
You also have good knowledge in conversion drivers in the different touchpoints in the Business that you are accountable for. Fluent in English, both spoken and written.
Are you ready to make the world a little better, together? We want to hear from you!
We are looking forward to receiving your application - CV and motivation letter, in English, by Please let us know which role you are interested in. Please note that we are continuously interviewing candidates and may close the ad earlier. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-10-22 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Ikea Of Sweden AB
(org.nr 556074-7551)
Tulpanvägen 8 (visa karta
)
343 81 ÄLMHULT Arbetsplats
Ikea Of Sweden Jobbnummer
8188780