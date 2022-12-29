Meeting & Events Specialist
Royal Viking Hotel AB / Kulturjobb / Stockholm Visa alla kulturjobb i Stockholm
2022-12-29
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Royal Viking Hotel AB i Stockholm
If you are looking to work in Sweden's capital you'll appreciate the central location of the Radisson Blu Royal Viking Hotel, at Norrmalm in Stockholm, which is directly opposite the hotel is Central Station.
Our 459 sleek rooms and suites are designed for a good night's sleep with a focus on well-being and relaxation. A scenic address by the Baltic Sea guarantees that fresh seafood is served to our guests daily at Stockholm Fisk Restaurant. And our rooftop bar HIGH, offers guests refreshing drinks and top-floor views of the islands and archipelago.
The hotel also houses 17 elegant and innovative meeting spaces with a capacity of up to 150 people, plus an atrium large enough to host 450 guests.
Success doesn't just happen, it's planned, are you engaging and charming? Do you enjoy enabling and building relationships?? Then why not come and join us at the Radisson Hotel Group to Make Every Moment Matter! where our guests can relax and enjoy the experience!
Our Meeting & Events Team are inspired to succeed, they are competitive and ambitious to achieve results. They are sophisticated hosts and proactively anticipate guests' needs by being in the right place at the right time and delivering first class stunning events of all sizes and where we strive to deliver a hospitality experience that goes above and beyond - creating memorable moments for our guests.
As Meeting & Events Host, you will join a team that is passionate about delivering exceptional service where we believe that anything is possible, whilst having fun in all that we do!
Interested then why not say Yes I Can! as we are looking for passionate people just like you!
Key Responsibilities of the Meeting & Events Host:
• Supports the smooth running of the meeting & events department, where all aspects of the client and guest experience are delivered to the highest levels
• Works as part of a team that maximizes guest satisfaction and comfort, delivering a positive and timely response to guest enquiries and problem resolution
• Takes responsibility for the duties and tasks assigned to the role, ensuring that all work is carried out in a timely and professional manner
• Delivers on departmental plans and objectives, where hotel initiatives & targets are achieved
• Collaborates with their immediate report, ensuring that costs and inventory are controlled, that productivity and performance levels are attained
• Builds and maintains effective working relationships whilst promoting the company culture and values.
• Ensures adherence and compliance to all legislation where due diligence requirements and best practice activities are planned, delivered and documented for internal and external audit, performing follow-up as required
Requirements of the Meeting & Events Host:
• Experience in meeting & events beneficial but not essential
• Hands-on approach with a can-do work style
• Commitment to delivering exceptional guest service with a passion for the hospitality industry
• Ability to find creative solutions taking ownership for duties and tasks assigned
• Personal integrity, with the ability to work in an environment that demands excellence
• Experience of working with IT systems on various platforms
• Strong communication skills
If you are looking to work in Sweden's capital you'll appreciate the central location of the Radisson Blu Royal Viking Hotel, at Norrmalm in Stockholm, which is directly opposite the hotel is Central Station. Our 459 sleek rooms and suites are designed for a good night's sleep with a focus on well-being and relaxation. A scenic address by the Baltic Sea guarantees that fresh seafood is served to our guests daily at Stockholm Fisk Restaurant. And our rooftop bar HIGH, offers guests refreshing drinks and top-floor views of the islands and archipelago. The hotel also houses 17 elegant and innovative meeting spaces with a capacity of up to 150 people, plus an atrium large enough to host 450 guests.
CAREERS
Join us in our mission to make every moment matter for our guests and be part of the most inspired hotel company in the world. At Radisson Hotel Group we believe that people are our number one asset. As one of the world's largest hotel companies, we are always looking for great people to join our team. If this sounds like an ambition you share, then start with us.
To find out more about the Radisson Hotel Group, our Culture and Beliefs, then why not visit us at careers.radissonhotels.com. Varaktighet, arbetstid, etc.
Full Time Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-01-28 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Royal Viking Hotel AB
(org.nr 556068-3871) Arbetsplats
Radisson Blu Royal Viking Hotel, Stockholm - Meeting & Events Jobbnummer
7300412