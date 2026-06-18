Medical Director to Neko Health
Neko Health AB / Läkarjobb / Stockholm Visa alla läkarjobb i Stockholm
2026-06-18
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Neko Health AB i Stockholm
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eller i hela Sverige
Role Purpose
As Medical Director in Sweden, you will be the principal medical authority across our Swedish sites. Accountable for clinical performance, governance, quality, team leadership, and the credibility of Neko's clinical model. You will report to the Medical Director, Europe and work closely with the international medical leadership team.
You will have a visible, active presence in the clinics. Hold the clinical standard with consistency and clarity and build a strong clinical team culture together with the Swedish clinical leads. Beyond the clinics, you are Neko's medical voice in Sweden. You will engage with academic institutions, regulatory bodies, professional networks, and public health discourse.
Representing a model of preventive care that is evidence-based, and genuinely different from what the system currently offers.
What You'll Deliver in the First 6–12 Months
Clinical Leadership and Team Performance
Set and hold the clinical standard for Neko's Swedish operations.
Lead, develop, and performance-manage Sweden's clinical leads.
Create a culture of clinical excellence, high expectations, and honest feedback.
Partner closely with Sweden's operational and clinical teams to ensure the two sides of the business move in the same direction without friction.
Ensure clinical KPIs.
Clinical Governance and Quality
Own the Swedish clinical governance framework: policies, protocols, escalation pathways, incident review, and risk management, aligned to Neko's global standards and Swedish regulatory requirements.
Own Sweden's clinical quality composite and drive it consistently to benchmark.
Lead Neko Sweden's continuous quality assurance efforts across patient safety and medical quality.
Contribute actively to the global medical quality framework, bringing Swedish market insight into shared standards and improvement initiatives.
Regulatory and Compliance Leadership
Responsible for ensuring that all Swedish Neko clinics operate in compliance with applicable Swedish healthcare laws and regulations.
Maintain Neko's relationship with relevant Swedish regulatory and professional bodies.
Ensure clinical documentation, consent frameworks, and protocols are compliant with Swedish healthcare law, EU MDR, and GDPR.
Ensure Neko's Swedish clinical operations are prepared for regulatory inspection at all times.
Clinical Evidence and Medical Community Engagement
Help build the clinical case for Neko's preventive model in Sweden's medical and public health discourse. Engaging with academic institutions, research bodies, and clinical networks.
Ensure that the clinical claims Neko makes are grounded in evidence.
Build and maintain Neko's clinical credibility in the Swedish medical community. Be a recognized and respected voice on preventive medicine, population health, and the clinical value of early detection.
Engage with Swedish academic medicine, public health institutions, and professional bodies.
Represent Neko at medical conferences, academic and policy forums, and in media engagement on preventive health.
Minimum Qualifications
Swedish medical license issued by Socialstyrelsen.
10+ years of clinical experience, including 3–5 years in a senior clinical leadership role with direct management of clinical teams.
Demonstrable track record of managing, developing, and performance-managing clinicians.
Strong knowledge of Swedish healthcare regulations.
A senior physician with a standing in the Swedish medical community.
A genuine belief in preventive medicine and early detection.
Fluency in Swedish and English.
Preferred
Experience in technology-enabled, consumer-facing, or multi-site private healthcare environments.
Familiarity with Swedish private healthcare, Företagshälsovård, and corporate wellness markets.
Track record of external profile-building: published clinical or scientific work, speaking engagements, advisory roles, or media presence on population health.
Experience leading a clinical function through significant growth or operational scaling. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-07-18 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Neko Health AB
(org.nr 559170-5396), https://www.nekohealth.com/se/sv
Sibyllegatan 35 (visa karta
)
114 42 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Neko Health Östermalmstorg Jobbnummer
9971301