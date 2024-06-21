Medical Detailer
Do you have a great interest in skin care and dermatology, and do you believe in the life-changing power of dermatological skincare? Then the role of Medical Detailer for Eucerin skin care products could be the next step in your career!
Eucerin as a brand is determined to support patients all over the world with the right solutions for different skin needs. We put high value in science-based information and a mindset of patient needs insights.
Your Tasks
As Medical Detailer you will build strong relationships with new and existing Health Care Professionals. You plan your visits in skin clinics in your sales district, which covers a larger geographical area in the south of Sweden.
You will meet dermatologists and nurses daily to educate them on the Eucerin brand and products, either individually or in groups. Through regular contact, visits and networking within the dermatology industry you will build strong and long-term relationships, showing how Eucerin is the top priority skincare brand.
You are the expert and therefore it is important that you have up-to-date knowledge and can evaluate a medical study to have all the answers for questions about our products.
In addition, you will participate in medical marketing events and fairs, in Sweden and abroad, to market our brand and to create awareness about our products.
The role requires creating detailed weekly plans to work as efficiently as possible to reach the targets. You will have close collaboration with other colleagues and share skills and experiences to constantly develop, achieve synergies and build strong collaborations.
Your Profile
Work experience from Life Science/ Healthcare/ Pharmacy
A few years of relevant work experience in customer management
Good knowledge and interest in skin care and dermatological science
Excellent presentation and communication skills. You are comfortable to present to both small and large groups.
Excellent in relationship building
Digital knowledge
Fluent in Swedish both spoken and written. Very good knowledge of English, both spoken and written
Your interest in and good knowledge of skin care and dermatological science is crucial to succeed in this role, as well as your strong drive and entrepreneurial mind-set. You are a team player who can easily build strong relationships. You are solution-oriented and good in planning. You also need to be able to do some travelling, both day trips and overnight stays.
Location: South Sweden based, either close to Gothenburg, Malmö or in between with daily business travelling in the sales district covering Skåne, Västra Götaland, Småland and Blekinge.
At Beiersdorf, it is important that all skills/competencies in the labor market are utilized. We welcome all applicants and embrace diversity.
