Media Strategist At Valtech Radon
Valtech Creative AB / Marknadsföringsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla marknadsföringsjobb i Stockholm
2023-08-17
We are Valtech RADON, an award-winning hybrid creative agency. We are part of the Valtech family. If you are interested in joining our team, you are welcome to apply with your resume.
At Valtech RADON, we work with some of the world's strongest brands - including Pantene, Carlsberg, and Electrolux. House of Radon was founded in 2006. In 2021, we joined forces with Valtech under the new name Valtech RADON. We are the second home to 65+ people spanning 15+ nationalities (and many more backgrounds, experiences, and places we have called home). Our office is in Stockholm, Sweden, but we work with brands around the globe.
Media Strategist
Do you see the bigger picture? Can you work with a team of strategists, creatives, and media buyers? Can you inject activation thinking into a creative concept - weaving in traditional, earned, digital, and social into the mix?
Valtech Radon's media team works very differently than a traditional media agency; favouring high impact over high investment. For us, data tells a story. We cross-pollinate media with creativity by constantly feeding insights back into the entire creative process. Expect to work with tech that streamlines your marketing - and people unusually obsessed with performance.
We're in need of a Media Strategist to take some of our global accounts to new heights. Your role is to expertly bring your keen understanding of culture and conversations in the modern media landscape - from TikTok to CRM and everything in between - to make our campaigns globally famous.
For this exciting role, you need to think creatively as well as strategically and to have a genuine willingness to knuckle down when things get crazy.
What you will be doing
• Being a media expert internally at Valtech Radon and externally for clients
* Spending time finding opportunities for clients to create best-in-class digital experiences for their customers by staying ahead of platform updates and developments
* Working on a strategic level, hand in hand with clients to maximize their media investment in volume and performance
* Understanding the opportunities (and constraints) of the digital media landscape and guiding other colleagues to bridge the divide between creative and conversion
* Taking the lead on carrying out strategic, insight-driven projects and overseeing their implementation with the support of your team
* Overseeing a team of specialists that are hands-on with campaigns - but occasionally you might need to as well!
* Analysis, reporting, and presentation of campaign insights to clients
* Cooperating with project managers, planners, strategists, and creatives to ensure activation thinking exists in all creative and strategic work
* Actively auditing and improving processes on how we strategize, plan, execute, manage, and optimize media activations to improve margins for us and add value to our clients
Who you are
• You have a minimum of 4 years of experience in a related field
• You have experience in (and a genuine thirst for) digital and are able to unite it with more traditional media in your strategies
* You have experience working with large brands on an international level
* You have a deep understanding of digital culture
* You are a master of bridging the gap between brand strategy, creative and media strategy
* You can transform performance data into beautifully written, clear and detailed strategic analyses
* You are a mastermind at keynote presentations
* You have experience working with complex spreadsheets as well as analytics and data visualization tools
Our benefits
• We strive to foster a strong agency culture that brings people together to get inspired together. Every day, for example, our amazing in-house chef serves a nice breakfast, veggie lunch, and fika
• Health allowance (3000 SEK/year)
• Extra time off over Christmas and New Year
