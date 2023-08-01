Media Relations Partner
Before we talk about us, let's talk about you. Do you love working with people as much as you love working with words? Do you use your skills to bridge gaps, create understanding, inspire and engage? If you have a skill for understanding others and helping them be understood, then you may be just who we are looking for.
Interested? Make sure you submit a complete application.
About IKEA
At IKEA, we do things a little differently. We like to break things (like rules) and make things (like planet-friendly plantballs). We dare to try, and we dare to fail. And above all else, we are driven by our shared vision - to create a better everyday life for the many people.
We do a lot of different things to make that vision come to life. As the IKEA franchisor and owner of the IKEA Concept, it's our job to protect, develop and enable the success of the IKEA Brand, together with our colleagues in other IKEA companies around the world.
Another thing fuelling our success is our values-based culture. While we are unique individuals with endless differences, something we share is our commitment to lead by example, work together, find better ways and to get things done. We believe in life-long learning, where we all play a part in helping each other (and our business) grow.
Job Description
The Media relations partner embodies the scope of the media relations function, showcasing the strategic needs and importance of the function for IKEA, as a brand and business. You sit close to the business to identify and enable impactful external communication that strengthens the IKEA Brand by creating engagement, building trust and enabling better business, always with a 360 communication approach.
As a Media relations partner you are holding together media related cases, supporting the needs from the IKEA franchisor business globally.
You are experienced in utilizing various channels for communicating externally. You are ready to work both individually and together as a team, including a larger PR-network that spans across the entire IKEA value chain.
You're a creative professional who can grasp the IKEA brand tone of voice and adapt it to a variety of topics and channels. You're comfortable working with people outside of communication, turning their strategies and briefs into smart communication, tailor made for the identified target group. You're a skilled interpersonal communicator who knows what questions to ask to understand others, and also to make your ideas understood.
As a Media relations partner, you can juggle multiple tasks, manage your own workload, and navigate smoothly within the IKEA network. You are motivated, self-aware, and know how to get the best out of yourself, both during stormy nights and sunny days. You love interacting with colleagues, and you are well equipped to work long lead with setting and following a strategy or plan, but you're also ready and willing to jump in, to take lead or lend a hand when ad hoc support is needed. You are eager to learn and continue developing in your everyday work.
Part of your assignment would also be to secure spokespersons according to the "Representing IKEA principles" in relevant areas or topics, being responsible for coaching, supporting and media trainings. Being part of the media relations team also means being a part of the on-duty function in alignment with the Media on Duty setup, and to act as a second line of support for incoming media requests. In addition, you will initiate and be responsible for media contacts and act as an IKEA spokesperson in specific topics.
You should also have the capabilities to identify social media opportunities and create a communication plan for identified key IKEA spokespersons LinkedIn presence.
Job specific capabilities:
Strong experience of working with Public Relations, both proactive and reactive.
Ability to focus, structure and prioritise between actions.
Leadership skills with business sense, strong drive and goal orientation.
You enjoy sharing your knowledge and feel confident supporting colleagues at all levels across our organisation in developing their communication competence.
You can facilitate and/or moderate different types of meetings, workshops or discussions.
You are a true role model when it comes to leading with the IKEA values.
You have worked with business, crisis, change or external communication in an international environment.
You are strong in identifying news and know how to bring the news out in earned media.
You are strong in identifying brand risks, both internally and externally, and are used to working with both proactive and reactive communication.
Other qualifications:
Excellent communication and networking skills with the ability to build trustworthy relations within the sphere of influence.
Flexible, methodical and structured.
Ability to follow through on commitments and to meet deadlines.
Excellent written and oral communication skills (English) always with an IKEA tone of voice.
Experience from working with global media contacts in a global context
This role is full-time (40 hours per week) and based in Malmö, Sweden - with a closeness to Älmhult. This role sits in the global Inter IKEA Media relations team, at Inter IKEA Systems, working on behalf of the entire Inter IKEA, and reports to the Media relations Manager.
14th August 2023 is the closing date to apply for this role. Please send your application - CV and motivation - in English and tell us why you would be a good fit. We look forward to hearing from you!
If you have any questions about the recruitment process, please reach out to recruiter Angelica Svensson at: angelica.svensson1@inter.ikea.com
