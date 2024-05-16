Media Manager to global appliance company!
Academic Work Sweden AB / Chefsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla chefsjobb i Stockholm
2024-05-16
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Academic Work Sweden AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige
Do you have 2-4 years experience within digital marketing and are looking for your next career step? Do you want to work with oversee the planning, execution, and completion of media campaigns on behalf of specific markets? Look no further! On the behalf of our client we are now searching for a Media Manager.
OM TJÄNSTEN
On the behalf of our client, which is a successful international company, leader in the home and professional appliances markets with headquarters in Stockholm. We are now looking for a Media Manager to oversee the planning, execution, and completion of media campaigns on behalf of specific markets.
In the role you will need to collaborate closely with various teams including central media agency, local ELX team, creative team, and technical teams to ensure that the media projects are delivered on time, within budget, and meet quality standards. Responsibilities typically will entail media planning within established frameworks, developing timelines, managing budgets, coordinating tasks, and communicating progress to stakeholders. The Media Manager also play a key role in mitigating risks, resolving issues, and optimizing project workflows to maximize efficiency and effectiveness. With a keen eye for detail and strong organizational skills, you will drive projects forward while maintaining a focus on achieving the strategic objectives and delivering impactful media solutions. You will be part of the EU Media team and report into the Media Lead EU.
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
Work tasks
• Plan and execute media campaigns primarily in Sweden, Finland, Denmark, and Norway (other markets may apply)
• Own media plans and planning activities for diverse channels: Social Media, Programmatic, Search, and Offline.
• Primary contact for Zenith Planning team overseeing the Nordics.
• Manage weekly and monthly reports, PCAs, QBR decks, and ad-hoc performance analysis.
• Monitor key performance indicators (KPIs) like campaign reach, ROAS, and channel-specific metrics according to the MTM (metrics that matter) framework
• Maintain clear communication with internal teams, clients, and vendors
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• Bachelor's or Master's Degree in a relevant field
• Minimum of 4 years of experience in a similar role within the media industry
• Proven track record of analyzing insights and translating them into actionable strategies that drive results and achieve objectives
• Proficiency in working with Ads Manager, Google Analytics, DSPs
• Strong leadership abilities, with a positive and engaging demeanor
• Excellent communication skills, both proactive and clear, fostering collaboration among teams
• Exceptional organizational skills, adept at managing a heavy workload, prioritizing tasks, and planning ahead
• Fluent in English with proficiency in a Nordic language preferred
Our recruitment process
This recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and it is our client's wish that all questions regarding the position is directed to Academic Work.
Our selection process is continuous and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the next phase. The process includes two tests: one personality test and one cognitive test. The tests are tools to find the right talent for the right position, to enable equality, diversity, and a fair process.
INFORMATION OM FÖRETAGET
Our client is present in 60 countries and sells in more than 150 markets with over 55,000 employees around the world. They have been around for more and our success has to be attributed to the entrepreneurial spirit of our people. They believe in exposing individuals to challenging roles, offering them growth opportunities, and empowering them to make the right decisions. Their innovative culture created through people with diverse backgrounds provides a framework for developing market-breaking products. Respect and Diversity; Ethics and Integrity; and Safety and Environment awareness govern all that we do. Varaktighet, arbetstid, etc.
Heltid Ersättning
Enligt avtal Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-06-16 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "15103555". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Academic Work Sweden AB
(org.nr 556559-5450), http://www.academicwork.se Arbetsplats
Academic Work Jobbnummer
8683141