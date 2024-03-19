Media And Insight Manager Northern Europe (nordics And Baltics)
2024-03-19
Welcome to the innovation leader in home appliances, welcome to the team!
BSH Home Appliances AB is part of the BSH Home Appliances Group. With our products under the brands Bosch, Siemens, Neff and Gaggenau, as well as with our regional and special brands, we make life easier. An international group with an annual revenue of about 13.9 billion Euro in 2020 and more than 60 000 employees, we inspire through high quality product design, resource efficient technology and an excellent working environment.
Get ahead with your career - think ahead with us.
We are looking for a Media Manager for all brands Bosch, Siemens and Neff in the Nordics and Baltics.
YOUR TASKS
BSH is seeking an experienced Media and Insight Manager to lead our media strategy across the Nordic and Baltic regions. This role is important in shaping the way we connect with our audience, leveraging media to build brand presence, and ensuring our campaigns resonate effectively across different markets - creating a strong connection between brands and consumers.
The Media and Insight Manager will be the cornerstone of our relationship with our media agency, guiding strategy from start through to implementation and evaluation, while also leading research and insight projects to deepen our understanding of how our brands are performing and to refine our media approach and implementation.
KEY RESPONSIBILITIES
• Strategy Development: Collaborate with the media agency, brand managers, digital manager, and CMO to create a comprehensive media strategy that aligns with BSH's goals across the Nordic and Baltic regions.
• Agency Contact: Act as the primary point of contact for the media agency, ensuring seamless communication from strategy development to implementation and follow-up.
• Negotiation and Collaboration: Work closely with BSH's purchasing departments to negotiate media agency agreements, ensuring the best terms for BSH.
• Research and Insights: Drive research and insight projects, including brand tracking, campaign tracking, and competitive spend reporting, to inform media strategy and execution.
• Stakeholder Management: Engage with internal stakeholders - both local and with Headquarters in Munich - to gather inputs and align media strategies with different departments to drive long- and short-term marketing objectives.
• Agency pitch: Every 3 years BSH runs an open pitch to decide to change / renew with media agency. This is a thorough process that requires coordination with different internal stakeholders.
REQUIREMENTS
• Minimum 3 years (ideally 5+) of work experience in a media agency or a marketing department, with a strong background in media planning, buying, and strategy.
• Demonstrated experience in conducting and managing research and consumer insight work, analysis.
• Proven ability to negotiate and work collaboratively with media agencies and internal departments.
• Strong communication and social skills, capable of fostering relationships with a wide range of stakeholders.
• Interest and experience in brand tracking, campaign analysis, and competitive market research.
• Pitch experience is highly desirable, as is familiarity with media auditing and interaction media agencies' trading departments.
QUALIFICATIONS
• Proven training and experience within the field of marketing
• Deep understanding of media landscape in the Nordic (at least) and Baltic regions.
• Strong analytical skills and data-driven mindset.
• Excellent project management abilities.
• Your decisions will impact managers across various roles; therefore, it's crucial to effectively communicate and pitch for your ideas internally. Consequently, teamwork and flexibility are essential attributes.
• Fluent in English; proficiency in one or more languages from the Nordic or Baltic regions is a plus.
This position is office-based and ideally based in Stockholm or Helsinki (although we are open to negotiate) and reports directly to the Nordic Marketing Director.
Ideally starting date: as soon as possible. This is a permanent position.
CURIOUS?
For more information or if you have any questions about the position, please feel free to contact Santiago.Ananos@bshg.com
Selection and interviews will be on-going, and we are looking forward to receiving your application as soon as possible.
Fastlön Fastlön Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-04-17
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
BSH Home Appliances AB
8551988