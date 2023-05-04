Media and communication Officer
Bring Hope Humanitarian Foundation / Formgivarjobb / Malmö Visa alla formgivarjobb i Malmö
2023-05-04
, Burlöv
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Bring Hope Humanitarian Foundation i Malmö
Bring Hope Humanitarian Foundation is seeking a Media and Communication Officer to support the organization in communication and social media management.
Context:
Bring Hope Humanitarian Foundation (BHHF) was founded in 2015, as a response to the increased need for aid for millions of displaced people who fled into Iraqi Kurdistan from the ISIS incursion, its subsequent torture, and resulting destruction. Since our inception, we have expanded our operations to include durable development programmes run on the ground in Iraq, and delivered aid to countries across the world. Furthermore, BHHF focuses on bettering the wellness, health, integration and education of refugees, displaced and migrants, and children, globally.
We are seeking a Media and Communication officer to join our team to manage all BHHF's communication functions, including social media platforms, create content, design reports (including Annual Report and Monthly Newsletters), and create and edit content for media publications, including social media platforms and BHHF's website, creating and printing electronic materials to promote and communicate the program's needs and results!
Responsibilities:
Support efforts to increase proactive engagement with the media to promote BHHF's projects and skills at the national and international levels, in close coordination with project, country, and regional colleagues -this support will include drafting communications materials, developing story ideas, and helping with media outreach, among others.
Administer, manage, and monitor all BHHF's social & digital media platforms (e.g. Facebook, Linked In, Instagram, and the website)
Support national and regional offices to identify and develop storylines for social media platforms and BHHF's website.
Develop and implement strategic and tactical content plans for all BHHF's digital and social media platforms, including monitoring effectiveness and performance.
Create engaging digital content (copy, imagery, video) for media, reports, newsletters, Annual Reports, and campaigns.
Work with BHHF staff to ensure that BHHF social media accounts operate and are aligned with BHHF's brand guidelines, policies, and strategic plans.
Work with partners to provide BHHF-related content in the media, social media, and general communications.
Requirements:
Job Qualifications and Skill Sets
Below are the qualifications that are expected of a Media and Communication Officer:
Bachelor's degree or higher in Media and Communication and/or relevant courses.
Excellent written and verbal communication skills in English
Content-creating, editorial and storytelling skills.
Knowledge of layouts, graphic fundamentals, typography, print, and web
Proficiency in programs such as Adobe Suite, Photoshop, InDesign, Webflow, and Illustrator or any other relevant programs
Desired qualification;
Prior professional experience in Media and Communication
Knowledge on strategic communication
Graphic and video editing skills.
Good analytical skills.
Previous working experience in the humanitarian sector would be a plus
Basic language skills in Swedish
What we offer: Opportunity to unleash your potential!
• Professional growth: Bring Hope is expanding, and more exciting things can be achieved. We need passionate people to reach these milestones, so you will work in an environment that supports your professional growth and helps you make a valuable impact within the organization. At Bring Hope, we encourage work-life balance and help you develop competence according to your goals and needs.
• Inspiring work environment: You will work with a team of outstanding colleagues from diverse backgrounds allowing you to understand issues from different perspectives with flexible schedule, including remote working mode.
• A strong community: We believe in collaboration and encourage inclusive culture. We help each other grow and take responsibility for our achievements and challenges as a team.
• Gain further knowledge of the humanitarian sector: Working with Bring Hope provides you the opportunity to engage with several actors in the humanitarian sectors. And based on our strong partnerships, you will improve your understanding of the sector through different activities and engagements while also creating value within Bring Hope.
• A place to nurture your own idea: Bring Hope welcomes and respects new ideas from each and every employee offering you an ample opportunity to develop the idea and implement it within humanitarian sector.
• Salary and benefits: The successful candidate will be provided with a salary based on level of experience and qualifications. Bring Hope offers a competitive benefits package.
Location: Malmö, Sweden (Head office)
Duration: The desired start date will be June 2023 (can be started earlier also). This is a 24-month 50% contract with the possibility of extension.
How to apply:
Having reviewed the advertisement, candidates should submit an application to hr@bringhopefoundation.org
, including:
A cover letter specifying why you are applying for this position and how it is relevant for your future professional growth (1 page);
A curriculum vitae including degrees, work experience, skill sets
The closing date for applications is 15th May 2023. Interviews are expected to be held either in person or virtually during the application period. Please contact Al Amin Sardar, the Strategy and Organization Development Adviser (al-amin@bringhopefoundation.org
), for inquiries regarding the position.
Öppen för alla
Vi fokuserar på din kompetens, inte dina övriga förutsättningar. Vi är öppna för att anpassa rollen eller arbetsplatsen efter dina behov. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-05-19
E-post: hr@bringhopefoundation.org Omfattning
Detta är ett deltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Bring Hope Humanitarian Foundation
Scaniaplatsen 25 (visa karta
)
211 17 MALMÖ Jobbnummer
7734841