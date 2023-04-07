Medarbetare På Deltid Till Logistik (sales Co-Worker), Ikea Kållered
On May 25, it is finally time for us to open up a new and long-awaited IKEA Kållered! An inspiring and relevant department store in the Gothenburg market where our existing and new customers are in focus.
The logistics function at IKEA Kållered is now looking for fantastic employees for 8h/week until further notice with 6 months probationary period, including 25h/week fixed-term until 3 September, starting as soon as possible.
Are you a person who always has the customer's best interests in focus? Then you might be exactly the one we're looking for!
At IKEA, we want to give simple, honest people the opportunity to develop both as individuals and in their professional roles. We are looking for employees who stand for community, simplicity, humility, curiosity, desire for renewal and who want to take responsibility for these values being a living reality in your and our everyday life together.
We are looking for someone who is efficient, enterprising and determined. You have a lot of energy, are always close to laughter and thrive best when the pace is high. You are both strong and persistent and don't mind getting sweaty at work! At the same time as you take great responsibility for learning new things in order to quickly become self-sufficient, you are good at collaborating.
Truck license and forklift experience is a plus and merit in combination with other qualities. But no requirement.
A Day In Your Life With Us
At IKEA Kållered's Logistics Function, we are a good bunch who work together, with the aim of making the day the best for both our customers and for each other.
At 05.15 we open the gates on the loading dock to start unloading goods. You handle our goods in our daily operations by replenishing goods, picking customer orders, driving forklifts, etc. Your task, together with your fantastic colleagues, is to ensure that the goods are available to our customers. In a safe and efficient way. The position places high demands on accuracy, responsibility and the ability to change pace.
Our scheduled working hours vary and are between 05.15-23.00. A prerequisite is that you enjoy working both early morning and late evening and that you need to be able to get to and from IKEA Kållered these times, weekdays and weekends. Although it is not always possible to travel by public transport, mainly early morning.
The positions are part-time positions of 25h/week on a fixed-term basis until 3 September 2023, including 8h/week until further notice with a 6-month probationary period. With the desired start date as soon as possible, as agreed. In the autumn, there may be an opportunity for an extended employment rate if there is interest and need and we enjoy each other.
The scheduled working hours are both on weekdays and every other weekend between 05.15-23.00.
The last day to apply is 16/4 but selection may be ongoing, so do not wait with your application - apply today!
If you are one of the candidates we would like to interview, we will contact you by email, so keep an eye on your mailbox, including your junk mail.
Welcome to apply!
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-04-17
Detta är ett deltidsjobb.
