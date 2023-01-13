Medabetare till Sales and Marketing Support
Concentrix CVG International Nordic AB / Försäljarjobb / Helsingborg Visa alla försäljarjobb i Helsingborg
2023-01-13
, Bjuv
, Åstorp
, Höganäs
, Landskrona
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Concentrix CVG International Nordic AB i Helsingborg
Are you a Nordic language talent? Do you love social media and spend every minute on the big social media platforms? Are you interested in marketing and advising business customers on the perfect marketing strategy?
Then start your new career in sales support for the largest social media network today.
Apply now as
Advisor Sales and Marketing Social Media Support.
Become part of our diverse Customer Support and Service world at Concentrix. Discover a company that is as passionate as you are! Whether you are a career changer or have commercial, technical or no training. Together we create great customer service experiences!
Your tasks:
B2B customer support: In the social media customer support team, you look after small and medium-sized companies and advertising customers (B2B) in the after-sales area.
Optimization: Your customer support will improve the advertising effectiveness of the customer portals. You optimize the customer performance in the product and tool environment.
Realizations: Your customers receive support from you in the implementation of social media marketing measures via chat, email and telephone.
How-to: You promote the independence of companies in the field of social media marketing through regular coaching and training
Your profile:
MARKETING EXPERIENCE: Do you have experience or a great affinity for digital marketing or social media marketing or the corresponding environment?
QUALIFICATION: Do you have a commercial apprenticeship or comparable professional experience? Or are you a career changer with the desire to specialize in a new field of work?
BILINGUAL: You speak very good English and Swedish Norwegian or Danish perfectly? Are you very confident in spelling?
FULL-TIME: You are the excellent and friendly contact person for the customers and can inspire every customer thanks to your empathy?
QUALITY: You have a flair for excellent customer service and a high sense of responsibility.
Your benefits:
Weekends are yours: work Mon-Fri 8.45-17.15.
Receive a fixed basic salary of 25,000.00 SEK every month.
Get up to 20% on top performance bonus!
Be there from the start and join us in a start-up project at our Helsingborg site.
Work with the world's best colleagues in an international company. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-02-12
E-post: fredrik.lundberg@concentrix.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Concentrix CVG International Nordic AB
(org.nr 556598-6105)
Rönnowsgatan 8 C (visa karta
)
252 25 HELSINGBORG Arbetsplats
Concentrix International Nordic AB Jobbnummer
7339105