Mechatronics Engineer to Mycronic!
2024-03-22
Think of the most high-tech electronics products you can imagine. Then think one step further. What technology creates the most advanced high-tech of today? Mycronic 's do. With unique and world-leading production solutions, they spearhead the electronics industry. Right now, Mycronic are on a journey of growth, where theycontinue to explore new markets and expand worldwide. Do you have a background within mechatronics, robotics, electronics or similar, wants to work in a world-leading company in the electronics industry and be a part of this exciting journey? Come join Mycronic!
OM TJÄNSTEN
Mycronic is a Swedish high-tech company and has been a trusted partner to electronics and display manufacturers worldwide forover 40 years. They are headquartered in Stockholm, Täby and with subsidiaries, agents and distributors in more than 50 countries. From the very beginning, when Mycronic introduced the world's first laser-based mask writer, their innovations have been driven by two main sources, their customers and their employees. Currently, there is no other company in the entire world that can compete with Mycronic's technology. All high-resolution screens you see, whether it's a TV, phone, tablet, Apple Watch, etc., they are made with Mycronic's machines, and this is the technology you will work with! You work in a team of 5 team members but belong to a bigger department with engineers and colleagues in different functions such as electronics, software, optics, lithography, project management etc.
You are offered
• You will be part of a company with a diverse culture and workforce. To Mycronic, diversity is not only a key competitive advantage, but also the very foundation for a great place to work and innovation to happen
• Not only nice colleagues but also high levels of expertise - you will find yourself side by side with some of the leading experts in the electronics industry, getting inspired and inspiring others, as you acquire new knowledge and share it with others across functions and cultures
Job duties
• Embedded motion control software development
• Design, prototype and test high precision motion control subsystems
• Integration of software, electronics and mechanics
• Data analysis, signal processing and problem solving
• Modelling and simulation of mechatronic subsystems
• Participate in the building of a sustainable software platform
• Participate in technology development and in improvement of methods and tools
• Analysis and sustaining of existing products
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
Do you want to enable the future with us? If so, Mycronic surely is the right place for you. We value personal drive for results and an open, positive attitude. In order to succeed in this position, you should have a solution-oriented and analytical mind-set paired with a self-propelled strive for understanding. You must also like to work hands on - to make things work and happen - and you don 't hesitate to take lead when needed. Furthermore, as interactions with other colleagues are frequent, you should be a dedicated team player and have a high level of personal responsibility. On top of this, you need:
• MSc in Mechatronics, Control engineering, electronics or similar
• Motion control theory and practice
• Strong knowledge in embedded software development in C
• Experience within MATLAB and Simulink
• Experience of working in Linux environment
• Ability to analyse and solve complex problems
• Good communication skills in Swedish and English, both written and spoken
It will be seen as a merit if you have...
• Background from complex product development is a merit but not a requirement
• Knowledge within machine learning
Other information
• Start: According to agreement
• Work extent: Full-time
• Location: Täby
• Contact details: Johanna Sörell, Recruitment Consultant, johanna.sorell@academicwork.se
• This recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and the request from Mycronic is that all questions about the recruitment process goes to Academic Work.
The recruitment process
• Phone interview with Academic Work
• Teams interview with Academic Work, personality test + problem solving test
• Teams interview + physical interview with Mycronic
