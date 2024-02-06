Mechatronics engineer steering system
Meet a Group international AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Göteborg
2024-02-06
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Meet a Group international AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Kungälv
, Lerum
, Öckerö
eller i hela Sverige
Jobbify är en jobbplattform för vassa kandidater.
För kunds räkning har vi publicerat denna annons, vill du komma i kontakt med den slutgiltiga arbetsgivaren kan du klicka dig vidare till annonsen:
Join Our Innovative Team as a Mechatronics Engineer in Steering System
At CEVT, we are at the forefront of transforming urban mobility into an enjoyable, smart, and sustainable journey. We are significant players in the automotive sector, dedicated to fast-tracking innovation and shifting ideas into pioneering technology solutions. Embedded in the DNA of ZEEKR and the Geely family-one of the foremost cutting-edge and rapidly expanding global mobility groups-our efforts are materialized in products and services from top-tier brands. CEVT is constructed by talents from across the globe. We pride ourselves on being adaptable, swift, and perpetually in motion.
As a Mechatronics Engineer specializing in Steering Systems at CEVT, you will play a crucial role in engineering excellence. You will focus on the development and enhancement of steering systems, ensuring they meet our innovative and sustainable mobility solutions. Your work will directly contribute to our mission of transforming the landscape of urban mobility.
Primary Responsibilities:
Initiate and maintain ESOW, ensuring the highest standards of Engineering State Of Work.
Craft and update the DPR (Design Pre-Requisites) for your component, showcasing your meticulous attention to detail.
Create and release TREG documentation, maintaining correct structure in Team Center & GBOM.
Your Impact:
Take the wheel in Design Reviews, ensuring the right minds are at the table and leading the PCR process for seamless Part Change Requests.
Manage CEVT/supplier component time plans, fostering collaboration with suppliers worldwide.
Conduct material inspections, initiate Kick-off meetings, and maintain APQP, steering towards Advanced Product Quality Planning success.Why Join Us?
Be at the forefront of cutting-edge automotive technology, influencing the future of vehicle design.
Work with a diverse and talented team, collaborating with suppliers and stakeholders around the world.
Unlock your potential through ongoing learning opportunities and career development.Qualifications:
Demonstrated expertise in steering gear components, sensors, and electronic hardware.
Proven track record of maintaining and implementing detailed engineering documentation.
Experience in coordinating with international suppliers and ensuring compliance with legal and quality standards.Ready to Steer Your Career to New Heights? Apply Now!
Contact Information:
For more information regarding this position, please contact: Per-Martin Brink
For queries about the recruitment process, reach out to Kristina Larsson Djokovic, Senior Recruiter, +46 729 88 85 44, kristina.larsson@cevt.se
Last application date: 2024-03-02
Apply today! We will be conducting an ongoing selection process throughout the application period. We are excited to learn more about you.
Please remember, due to GDPR, we can only accept applications and CVs through our recruitment system.
Why Choose CEVT?
CEVT is not just a workplace. It's a hub of innovation where different cultures and ideas converge to create groundbreaking solutions for sustainable mobility. Join us on this exhilarating journey as we shape the future of urban transport.
Enjoy a supportive and creative work environment.
Benefit from our generous vacation policy and additional paid time off.
Work in our idyllic office location at the heart of Lindholmen.
#LI-KLD Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-03-02 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Meet a Group international AB
(org.nr 559191-1747), https://jobbify.se Arbetsplats
Meet a Groups kund Jobbnummer
8449813