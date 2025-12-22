Mechatronics Engineer, Autonomous Systems
Frost Unmanned AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Stenungsund Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Stenungsund
2025-12-22
, Orust
, Lilla Edet
, Tjörn
, Kungälv
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Frost Unmanned AB i Stenungsund
Mechatronics Engineer
About Frost Unmanned
Frost Unmanned is a cutting-edge technology company specialising in the development of autonomous maritime and aerial systems. We are pushing the boundaries of unmanned technology to deliver innovative solutions for real-world applications. Join our dynamic team in Stenungsund and help shape the future of autonomy!
Job Overview
We are seeking a Mechatronics Engineer to join our on-site engineering team in Stenungsund. In this role, you will design, integrate, and validate sensing and hardware systems for our maritime and aerial autonomous platforms. You will work hands-on with embedded electronics, sensors, and flight control technologies while collaborating closely with software, robotics, and testing teams.
The ideal candidate is an engineer who enjoys building real systems, thrives in a practical environment, and brings both hardware and software capability to the integration of autonomous sensing solutions.
Key Responsibilities
Integrate and configure sensors (e.g., GPS, IMUs, cameras, sonar, LIDAR, environmental sensors) for use in autonomous platforms.
Work with PX4 or ArduPilot to tune, configure, and deploy flight or control stacks on unmanned systems.
Design, assemble, and validate electrical and mechatronic subsystems for maritime and aerial vehicles.
Collaborate with software teams to ensure smooth data flow between hardware components and autonomy software.
Develop supporting software tools, diagnostics, and integration scripts using Python.
Participate in real-world field testing to verify sensor performance, hardware reliability, and system-level behavior.
Troubleshoot electrical, integration, and system issues across embedded and robotics environments.
Contribute to documentation, system diagrams, wiring plans, and integration notes to support ongoing development.
Required Qualifications
Bachelor's or Master's degree in Mechatronics, Electrical Engineering, or another relevant numerate discipline - or equivalent hands-on engineering experience.
Experience with PX4 or ArduPilot, including setup, configuration, and real-world deployment.
Strong experience integrating sensors into autonomous or robotic systems, covering both hardware and software aspects.
Demonstrated hands-on project experience - you have built things, not only simulated or theorised.
Working knowledge of Python for tooling, integration, and data handling.
Ability to work effectively in a team environment with strong communication skills (written and verbal).
Execution-oriented mindset with the ability to take ownership and drive tasks to completion.
Preferred Qualifications
Experience with embedded platforms such as microcontrollers, SBCs (Raspberry Pi, Jetson), or custom hardware.
Knowledge of safety, power systems, and system-level integration for robotics or unmanned vehicles.
Familiarity with robotics software frameworks such as ROS/ROS2.
Experience working in field environments or practical testing scenarios.
Why Join Frost Unmanned?
Contribute to next-generation autonomous systems with real-world impact.
Work on multidisciplinary engineering challenges across hardware, software, and robotics.
Join a hands-on, collaborative team passionate about building innovative unmanned technologies.
Opportunity to grow your skills and shape mission-critical systems.
Important Notes
This is an on-site role in Stenungsund, Sweden. No remote or hybrid options are available.
The position includes hands-on field testing and real-world system validation.
How to Apply
If you're passionate about building autonomous systems and enjoy the intersection of hardware, sensing, and robotics, we'd love to hear from you. Please submit your CV and a brief cover letter detailing your relevant experience and past engineering projects.
Frost Unmanned is an equal opportunity employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive environment for all employees.
Application Deadline: Open until filled
#Mechatronics #ElectricalEngineering #PX4 #ArduPilot #AutonomousSystems #RoboticsEngineering #UnmannedTechnology Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-06-20 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-6892862-1764207". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Frost Unmanned AB
(org.nr 559192-8840), https://careers.frostunmanned.com
Hyvelvägen 3 (visa karta
)
444 32 STENUNGSUND Arbetsplats
Frost Unmanned Kontakt
Kris Moell jobs@frostunmanned.com +46720029733 Jobbnummer
9661313