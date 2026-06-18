Mechatronics Engineer
Etteplan Sweden AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Göteborg
2026-06-18
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Etteplan Sweden AB i Göteborg
, Halmstad
, Jönköping
, Ljungby
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Etteplan is a leading technical consulting company shaping the industries of the future. We are over 4000 technology specialists within several industries, and we shape the innovations and developments of the future within a global business environment.
We are looking for passionate tech experts. Do you thrive in dynamic, fast-paced environments where innovation is the norm, not the exception? Then this role might be the right fit for you!
Your role
In this role, you will hold global responsibility for mechatronic components in automotive applications, driving development across the full product lifecycle. You will translate system requirements into robust component specifications and lead development from concept to validation, ensuring performance, quality, and manufacturability.
You will define and execute test strategies, secure prototypes, and troubleshoot complex technical issues in vehicles and test environments. A key part of the role is ensuring technical alignment across stakeholders, as well as reviewing supplier documentation and driving continuous improvements.
Working closely with cross-functional teams and global suppliers, you combine deep technical expertise with strong ownership and the ability to lead technical decisions in a complex, international environment.
Your profile
We place great emphasis on personal qualities and are looking for someone who wants to grow with us. You are a person who likes to take on new challenges, takes personal responsibility and is used to working towards set goals. You are genuinely interested in technology and stay up to date on trends. You are innovative and like to collaborate with others.
To succeed in this role, you likely have a degree in Mechanical Engineering, Automotive Engineering, Mechatronics, or a related field, along with experience in component development within the automotive or transport industry.
We believe you also have:
Experience working with mechatronic or mechanical design and component ownership
Good knowledge of Creo Parametric and Catia V5
Strong understanding of mechatronic systems, integrating mechanical, electrical, and control engineering
Experience translating system requirements into detailed component requirements
Experience with technical documentation and design reviews
Experience working with prototypes, testing, and verification activities
Excellent communication skills in both Swedish and English, written and spoken
It is considered an advantage if you also have experience from automotive systems, actuators, or mechatronic system development.
Working as a Consultant at Etteplan
As a senior consultant at Etteplan, you will work on exciting and complex assignments where your experience truly makes a difference. You combine the security of a stable employer with the opportunity to contribute to projects that are both technically challenging and span industries that impact people's everyday lives and future. We see your experience as a key to finding smart, sustainable, and efficient solutions.
We offer an environment where you can continue to grow - whether you want to deepen your specialist expertise, lead projects, or act as an advisor. With us, you'll meet both junior talents and colleagues with long experience, and together we drive innovative solutions that benefit both customers and society.
Application and Next Steps
You apply by uploading your CV and answering a few short questions related to the position. Selection and interviews are conducted continuously, so don't hesitate to submit your application. The recruitment process begins with a phone interview and is followed by meetings with the responsible consulting manager and, if needed, additional colleagues. Our goal is to keep the process smooth so that together we can take the next step forward.
Do you feel that Etteplan is the right place for you? Submit your application today and become part of our team!
The summer period is here, and we have several open positions available during the holiday season. This typically means that we receive more applications than usual. As the selection process will take place during the first weeks of August, it may take a bit longer for us to get back to you regarding your status in the recruitment process.
Etteplan is a leading technical consulting company shaping the industries of the future. With a dynamic and inclusive work culture, we offer exciting assignments, diverse customer relationships and an environment where your ambition can flourish. We are over 700 technology specialists in Sweden who are passionate about technology and people. Together, we shape the innovations and developments of the future within a global business environment. With us, there are many opportunities for those who want to grow and develop in a forward-looking organization. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-23 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Etteplan Sweden AB
(org.nr 556526-0592)
413 29 GÖTEBORG Arbetsplats
Etteplan Jobbnummer
9970133