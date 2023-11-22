Mechatronics Engineer
Work Description and Responsibilities:
We are looking for a consultant to work on our client site with autonomy in the defined area of technical expertise, with high technical complexity. Contribute to the development from research/early phases of development to product maintenance. Ensure the design fulfills the technical targets/requirements. Develop and share acquired competence and provide technical advice. Contribute to networking across the organization and sites. Network and build relationship with universities, external institutes and partners for own technical area.
Experience and Skills Required:
A Master or Bachelor degree in Engineering (preferably Electrical Engineering, Physics Engineering or Mechatronics/Automation Engineering or Computer Science) or equivalent professional experience
Understand business needs and translate into software/hardware requirements for the vehicle communication interface
Design, develop, and maintain the test framework for vehicle communication hardware and software components
Design, develop and maintain software tools for data analysis and problem solving
Provide support to end users on vehicle communication issues analyzing logged data and performing root cause analysis
Be a real team player collaborating across different agile teams and also to external system and application teams
Proficient in communication in English, both verbally and in writing
Additional skills/good to have (one or several):
Good knowledge about electronics / embedded SW development
Good knowledge in programming (Python, Javascript/Typescript)
Good knowledge in agile SW development way of working including continuous integration / continuous delivery / continuous deployment
Basic knowledge of vehicle communication protocols.
Basic knowledge of the equipment for electronics System testing (CANoe, CANalyzer, etc.)
SAFe and ISTQB certificates are merits
Knowledge about programming languages GoLang, C#, .NET is a merit
Knowledge about automotive diagnostics software and tools are considered to be a merit.
Additional info:
